5 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The guide is launching this week!
The Michelin Guide Vancouver debut is fast-approaching and a few locals have shared their thoughts on which restaurants in the city deserve a spot on the list.
For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide is coming to Vancouver and restaurants that made the cut will be revealed on October 27.
Vancouver will be joining Toronto as one of the Canadian Michelin Guide destinations this season. This foodie guide is meant to showcase amazing restaurants and professionals in each city.
Before knowing which restaurants are worthy enough to make the guide, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which restaurants in Vancouver they feel deserve a spot in the Michelin Guide.
Whether or not they make the list, they might be worth checking out just because of how loved they are by these Vancouverites.
The Vancouver Fish Company
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1517 Anderson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This seafood-focused restaurant is located right on Granville Island. Locals clearly love it, so much so, that they say it deserves to be in the Michelin Guide!
On the menu, you can find dishes like seafood platters, fish and chips, as well as tuna poke bowls.
Published on Main
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3593 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has already been named as one of the best in Canada, and locals are rooting for it to win a place in the Michelin Guide too.
Published on Main serves up unique dishes that are super-photo worthy. You can expect to see items on the menu like bee pollen milk buns and thumbelina carrots.
Raisu
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2340 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a delicious sushi spot, this is the place to go. Locals have given this spot a shout-out and hope to see it in the Michelin Guide.
You can expect to find menu items like omakase aburi sushi and bluefin tuna.
Café Salade de Fruits
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1555 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This French-inspired eatery has won over the hearts of locals. The menu has everything from mussels, to duck leg confit and of course, fresh French baguettes.
Romano's Pizza
Price: 💸
Address: 995 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to locals, this fast-food pizza place deserves a spot in the Michelin Guide. It has wickedly cheap pizza options and it's located right in downtown Vancouver.