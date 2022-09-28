Canada's 'Best Fine Dining' Restaurant Is In A Small Town In BC & It's Worth The Ferry Ride
The food looks amazing! 🤤
A list of Canada's best fine dining restaurants has been announced and a restaurant in a small town in B.C. took first place.
Pluvio in Ucluelet, a community on the coast of Vancouver Island, came in on top of a list of the best fine dining restaurant in all of Canada for 2022 in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice awards. To get there from Vancouver you just need to hop on B.C. ferries!
Tripadvisor used real-life traveller experiences over a 12-month period to determine the top hotels, restaurants, destinations and things to do. The list is made up of the top 10% of listings.
According to Tripadvisor, Pluvio ranked highly for its warm, simple restaurant interior and impeccable service while the food was "excellent and beautifully presented."
Pluvio prides itself on showcasing the best local products and natural elements of Vancouver Island.
The unique menu uses ingredients foraged from the Ucluelet forests and coastline so you can't get fresher than that.
On the menu, you can expect to see a variety of different seafood like steelhead, local halibut, spot prawns and sablefish. They also serve up dishes like Wagyu beef tartare, pork belly, and desserts inspired by forests and gardens.
If you're looking to try the restaurant out for yourself, there is a selection of tasting menus like the Pluvio Three Course Dinner for $91 per person or the Chef's Tasting Menu for $111 per person.
It takes roughly just over five hours to get to Ucluelet from Vancouver and you can take a BC Ferries route from either Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal or Swartz Bay terminal to get there.
If you're looking for a place to crash after trying out this highly rated restaurant, Pluvio is also attached to a boutique hotel, so you can take the ultimate foodie weekend trip!
Pluvio Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1714 Peninsula Rd., Ucluelet, B.C.