5 Of The Best Bakeries In BC, According to A Contestant On 'The Great Canadian Baking Show'
She participated in season 5! 🍰
CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show is a drool-worthy bake-off series that will have you wanting to amp up your baking skills in no time.
Caron Lau, from Richmond, B.C. got the opportunity to participate in The Great Canadian Baking Show for its fifth season and whipped up some creative and tasty-looking dishes along the way. She sat down with Narcity to spill on all of the best bakeries in her home province.
Lau was born in Hong Kong and has family roots in Fujian — a province in China that is known around the world for its tea. With this in mind, she wanted to "bring tea flavours and Chinese style bakes to a wider Canadian audience," she told Narcity.
She mentioned that she had the best time on the show and that all of the love, kindness and friendships cultivated along the way were totally authentic.
Everyone came "from such different walks of life but all share a bond through baked foods," she added.
Lau is quite the expert when it comes to baking so it's only fair that she would know some amazing spots for baked goods in B.C.
With that said, here are a few of her all-time favourite bakeries to hit up when she is not making mouth-watering treats of her own.
Beaucoup Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2150 Fir St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to Lau, "they have the most amazing staples as well as the most fun seasonal flavours. I love how each owner of Beaucoup has really poured their heart and soul into baking as storytelling and community."
Little Fox Bakehouse
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8181 Cambie Rd. # 1180, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: "Their laminated pastries are out of this world and I love how they combine Asian flavours with French pastry techniques," said Lau.
La Patisserie 金磨坊
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4771 Mcclelland Rd #1405., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: The bakery "has an amazing assortment of Hong-Kong style breads. Their fresh mango cake in particular is unparalleled," Lau said.
Small Victory Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3070 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Lau loves every location this bakery has. Everything they bake is super tasty and the coffee is incredible too, she added.
L' atelier Patisserie
Price: 💸💸
Address: 260 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This "is a literal corner shop with the most incredible French pastries. They're the definition of a hidden gem," according to Lau.
There will be a brand new season of The Great Canadian Baking Show starting on October 2!
You will be able to watch season six through CBC and CBC Gem every Sunday evening at 8 p.m. to find out who eventually ends up winning the next season.