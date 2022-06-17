6 Of The Best Vancouver Restaurants For Delicious Seafood, According To A Top Food Blogger
These places are so drool-worthy!
If you've been on the hunt for the next best restaurant in Vancouver to try out some tasty seafood, this food blogger's suggestions will have you booking a reservation in a matter of seconds.
Vancouver food blogger, Steph Wan, has been sharing her drool-worthy food photos and recommendations with the world since 2013, on her Instagram, @stephwants. She always loved to discover new places to dine, try out different cuisines and snap food pics.
"The more I explored the food scene, I realized how much I love telling stories with food, spending time in spaces, and the sense of connection restaurants can provide," Wan told Narcity.
From there, her passion for food only grew and in 2021, Wan and her partner, Kevin Lin, decided to open up their own restaurant. Land & Sea is located in Vancouver, B.C., and it has become a space for people to share their love of delicious food and drinks.
Their restaurant has some amazing signature seafood dishes to try out including the Ora King Salmon Soba, Custom Land & Sea Board, Gindara Sablefish and Chili Crab.
Wan's passion for food has allowed her to discover some of the most mouth-watering spots in the city of Vancouver and when she is not having seafood from her own restaurant, these are the places she loves to hit up.
Minami
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1118 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is one of Wan's favourite spots for sushi and drinks. The Aburi Chirashi Tart, Champagne Roll, Ebi Fritters, and Humboldt Squid Katsu are all a must-try at this restaurant.
La Terrazza
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1088 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although this is an Italian restaurant, they serve up some mighty seafood dishes.
"The Lobster Spaghettini Alla Carbonara is life changing," Wan said.
This restaurant also has a very romantic atmosphere, so if you're looking to really impress a date, take them here.
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 845 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place is on the fancier side, so it would be a great spot for a special occasion or date night out.
Wan recommended ordering the Whole Sea Bream because it is super tender and comes with a show. She also mentioned getting the House Made Casarecce with pacific prawns, which is currently her favourite pasta dish.
Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 108-777 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Whole King Crab and the Typhoon Shelter Style Dungeness Crab are some of the best dishes to try at this restaurant, Wan said.
Mott 32
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1161 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: When Wan hits up this restaurant, she loves to order the Signature Maine Lobster and Wok Fried Whole Dungeness Crab.
Sashimiya
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1348 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Sashimiya is Wan's favourite spot for take-out sushi in Vancouver.
"You can’t go wrong with any of the sashimi and rolls but my must orders are Salmon Aburi Roll and off-menu Aburi Scallop Nigiri," she said.