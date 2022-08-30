A Vancouver Food Blogger Shares 6 Local Omakase Spots & Some Options Won't Break Your Wallet
Warning: article may cause food cravings! 🍣
For the uninitiated, omakase is "a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of a chef and receive a meal which is seasonal, elegant, artistic and uses the finest ingredients available," according to the Michelin Guide website.
Vancouver is filled with tons of amazing omakase restaurants, but sometimes it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for.
Luckily, popular food blogger, Reese Chan has come to the rescue with her favourite omakase spots in the city.
Chan has earned a loyal following on her Instagram account — @vancouveryummies, which is home to her authentic dining experiences at local restaurants.
Chan had started this account a few years back and has gathered an audience of almost 20K followers on social media. Some of her Reels have even raked up more than three million views.
This viral food blogger has dished to Narcity all of her top spots in Vancouver for omakase and they look super drool-worthy.
So, without further ado, here's all the dope.
Tetsu Sushi Bar
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 775 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "This unassuming restaurant is my favourite spot for Omakase," said Chan. It's a small place that packs a ton of delicious flavours in their dishes.
Sushi Kiwami
Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸
Address: 8411 Bridgeport Rd #130., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is more of an upscale omakase restaurant in Vancouver with a pricer menu. This restaurant's omakase menu features "fish that is aged in Canada's only non-electric ice box," according to Chan.
Sushi Bar Shu
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 8099 Granville St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant changed Chan's mind about her seafood preferences. "I thought uni (a sea urchin) wasn't for me but ever since, I've been an uni addict," said Chan.
Sushi Hachi
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 8888 Odlin Crescent., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This small, family-owned business is your gateway into omakase on a budget, according to Chan. So, if you've been searching for an omakase place that won't break your wallet, this is the place to go.
Sushi Bar Maumi
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1226 Bute St,. Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a small restaurant in Vancouver that is meant to serve only nine people at a time. It's "an intimate atmosphere where you can truly concentrate on the flavours before you," said Chan.
Itosugi Kappo Cuisine
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 3648 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the newer restaurant in Vancouver that has omakase on the menu. It's run by two young chefs and they use delicious imported ingredients and are "dedicated to showcasing seasonal Canadian ingredients," said Chan.
Plus, they are priced reasonably as well!