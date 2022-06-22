7 All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurants In Vancouver To Visit If You're Seriously Hungry
Prepare to drool! 🍱
Calling all sushi lovers, Vancouver has tons of amazing all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants to visit to satisfy any cravings.
You might want to come hungry because these spots will feed you sushi until you can't eat anymore — literally. Plus, there are even some budget-friendly ones around that won't make your wallet hurt.
So, if you are a serious sushi fan you might just want to check out some of these drool-worthy restaurants.
Richmond Ninkazu
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8388 Capstan Way #1488., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This small restaurant in Richmond, B.C., has some super delicious-looking sushi plates. The restaurant really goes all out with the presentation of their dishes.
Sushi Nordel
Price: 💸💸
Address: 12080 Nordel Way #125., Surrey, BC
Why You Need To Go: Sushi Nordel has both a regular sushi menu and an AYCE sushi menu — so if you have someone tagging along that isn't feeling too hungry, they can order some different options too.
Shin Ka Gyuu 辛火牛
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1428 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only does this restaurant serve up a huge AYCE sushi menu, but it also has some soul-warming hot pot options too.
Plus, the Shin Ka Gyuu even has some unique menu item options like Cotton Candy Sukiyaki to try out while you're at it.
Kisha Poppo Japanese Sushi Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 11660 Steveston Hwy #1060., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Kisha Poppo has a grand AYCE sushi menu and they are served in some incredible ways. If you want to have your sushi served to you in a gigantic wooden boat, come here.
Shabusen Yakiniku House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 755 Burrard St. #202, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has both all-you-can-eat sushi and Korean-style BBQ. So if you're looking to have a little variety, this would be a great place to dine at.
Tomokazu
Price: 💸
Address: 1128 W Broadway #201, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are looking for affordable sushi and can eat a ton of food, this would be a great restaurant to check out. Tomokazu will curb all your sushi cravings while staying within budget.
It's definitely a win-win situation while visiting this restaurant.
Ilukjo Sushi & BBQ
Price: 💸💸
Address: 15188 Fraser Hwy., Surrey, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ilukjo Sushi & BBQ has a huge selection of AYCE sushi and Korean cuisine options too. So, if you're looking for a little bit of variety in your dishes, this would be a great place to come.