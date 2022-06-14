7 Of The Best Spots In Vancouver To Get Drool-Worthy Donuts, According To A Top Food Blogger
These will make you drool! 🍩
If you've been looking for the next donut shop in Vancouver to add to your foodie bucket list, you'll want to check out some of these spots.
One of Vancouver's top food bloggers, Tony Huynh, has broken down all his favourite donut shops in the city for Narcity — and they are mouthwatering.
Huynh runs his foodie Instagram account, @raincouvereatery, where he has a following of 20,500.
His passion for food all began with his mother, who is a retired cooking teacher. From there, he decided to start up his now-popular food blog.
“Food is my love language,” he told Narcity.
Now, Huynh's followers love to tag along on all of his food adventures throughout the city of Vancouver and on his travels. It's the perfect account to check out if you love to keep up with all the drool-worthy foods of Vancouver.
Here are seven delicious spots to check out in the city if you crave donuts on a regular basis, according to Huynh himself.
Punk Rock Pastries
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 5548 Hastings St., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spunky pastry shop serves up some incredibly unique donuts that you probably won't find at any regular old donut shop. They are known for their horror and adult-themed pastries, said Huynh.
Mochido
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 8811 Laurel St #107., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to Huynh, this is a super popular spot for Mochi donuts. These fusion pastries are made fresh daily and some very interesting flavours like cuttlefish ink and salted egg, he added.
So if you're looking to try something new, this is the place to go.
Mello
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 223 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "Mello offers the best fluffy and delicious brioche donuts in town," said Huynh. His favourite donuts include the strawberry and cream, matcha, everything bagel, tiramisu and cereal milk cream.
Huynh suggested ordering online to avoid the busy lineups this donut shop can get!
Honey Doughnuts & Goodies
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4373 Gallant Ave., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Honey's donuts is a great place to visit after hiking the Deep Cove area for a special donut reward, said Huynh. He recommends ordering the classic Honey, Cinnamon Sugar and Maple Bacon.
Lee's Donuts
Price: 💸
Address: 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the best original donut shops in Vancouver, Huynh mentioned. It's so popular it was even featured on Netflix and praised by Seth Rogen.
His favourite donuts to order at this shop includes the Powdered Donut, Chocolate Bavarian, Lemon Filled, Powdered Donut, and Cinnamon Donut.
Lucky’s Donuts
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 2902 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place has top-notch coffee and delicious donuts, according to Huynh. His must-try donuts include the Pistachio, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Sprinkled Ring and Lemon Meringue Bismarck.
Doughnut Love
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1655 Como Lake Ave #107., Coquitlam, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a fairly new donut shop with flavours that change monthly. Huynh suggests ordering the Dulce de Leche, Cookie Dough and Apple Fritter donuts.