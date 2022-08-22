Cobie Smulders From 'How I Met Your Mother' Visited This Restaurant In Vancouver & Loved It
Robin Scherbatsky's in Vancouver?!
Cobie Smulders, who played the iconic Robin Scherbatsky on the How I Met Your Mother series for nine seasons, just recently made a social media post shouting out a very tasty-looking restaurant in Vancouver.
The Canadian actress made a post on her Instagram story on Aug 20, thanking The Mackenzie Room restaurant in East Vancouver.
"We ate it all!!, Thank you @themackenzieroom," she added.
Cobie Smulders Instagram story.@cobiesmulders | Instagram
The Mackenzie Room also re-posted Smulders' shout-out and added a circle around the celebrity's name.
"Thanks for the love @cobiesmulders," they said on their story.
The Mckenzie Room's Instagram story.@themackenzieroom | Instagram
The restaurant offers an "I Want It All" tasting menu for $76 per person and there must be a minimum of four guests to order this fixed menu.
If you're planning on visiting this celeb-worthy restaurant in Vancouver you might just want to bring a few friends with you so you can truly taste it all.
Plus, with two friends, you can order a massive punch bowl cocktail for sharing — alongside a tasty meal.
Otherwise, if just one dish is your thing, the restaurant looks like it has some drool-worthy solo dishes too.
The small restaurant in Vancouver is very rustic and chic — so if you're looking for a unique place to go, this would be it.
The Mackenzie Room
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 415 Powell St., Vancouver, BC