Cobie Smulders From 'How I Met Your Mother' Visited This Restaurant In Vancouver & Loved It

Robin Scherbatsky's in Vancouver?!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Cobie Smulders. Right: The Mackenzie Room dish.

@cobiesmulders | Instagram, @sexyfoodgirl | Instagram

Cobie Smulders, who played the iconic Robin Scherbatsky on the How I Met Your Mother series for nine seasons, just recently made a social media post shouting out a very tasty-looking restaurant in Vancouver.

The Canadian actress made a post on her Instagram story on Aug 20, thanking The Mackenzie Room restaurant in East Vancouver.

"We ate it all!!, Thank you @themackenzieroom," she added.

Cobie Smulders Instagram story.

The Mackenzie Room also re-posted Smulders' shout-out and added a circle around the celebrity's name.

"Thanks for the love @cobiesmulders," they said on their story.

The Mckenzie Room's Instagram story.

The restaurant offers an "I Want It All" tasting menu for $76 per person and there must be a minimum of four guests to order this fixed menu.

If you're planning on visiting this celeb-worthy restaurant in Vancouver you might just want to bring a few friends with you so you can truly taste it all.

Plus, with two friends, you can order a massive punch bowl cocktail for sharing — alongside a tasty meal.

Otherwise, if just one dish is your thing, the restaurant looks like it has some drool-worthy solo dishes too.

The small restaurant in Vancouver is very rustic and chic — so if you're looking for a unique place to go, this would be it.

The Mackenzie Room

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 415 Powell St., Vancouver, BC

Website

