6 Restaurants In BC That Are On Mountaintops & Come With Epic Views
They are so picturesque! ⛰️
There are so many different mountains to explore throughout B.C. and some even have stunning restaurants on them, where you can take in all the views.
From the highest restaurant in all of Canada to the top of the hills in the Okanagan desert — B.C. has some truly amazing dining spots that are worth checking out as soon as possible.
If you're not too afraid of heights, here are six restaurants in B.C. that provide some astonishing views on top of mountains.
The Observatory
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant on top of Grouse Mountain will provide some stunning views of the city of Vancouver.
While you're visiting this restaurant at night, the twinkling city light views are impeccable.
Sky Pilot Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 36800 BC-99., Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: Sky Pilot Restaurant is located in Squamish, B.C. and has some great mountain views. It's a casual eatery at the summit of the Sea to Sky Gondola.
Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 537 Tinhorn Creek Rd., Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is nestled in the mountains of Oliver, B.C. — near Tinhorn Creek Winery. They serve up some tasty local wines and delicious pizza with all the views.
Christine's on Blackcomb
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you are visiting the top of Blackcomb Mountain in the summer or winter, this restaurant with all the mountain views is a must-try.
Imagine sipping on a cocktail and taking in the gorgeous setting here.
Eagle's Eye Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: EE, 1500 Kicking Horse Trail., Golden, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is actually the highest in Canada and it provides some amazing panoramic mountain views.
Eagle's Eye Restaurant is so high up that you can see five different national parks from it.
PeakFine Restaurant at Sparkling Hill Resort
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 888 Sparkling Pl., Vernon, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you are heading here to stay at the stunning hotel or have a spa day, the restaurant is a must-try for its incredible views and fancy foods.
While you dine at the peak, you can see sparkling views of the Okanagan Lake below.