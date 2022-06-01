6 Restaurants In BC With Unbelievable Views & You Can Eat Beside A Rocky Cliff
One spot will have you sitting at 7,700 feet!
If you've been looking for the perfect spot to go for your next date night — look no further than some of these stunning restaurants with incredible views.
From unreal scenery of the ocean to sitting way up in the sky, the province is full of restaurants that will give you breathtaking views.
These restaurants are scattered throughout B.C. so whether you have a road trip planned or are just looking to try something new — you should hit these up.
Top Of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 555 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever wanted to see panoramic views of downtown Vancouver, this is the restaurant to do it from. The restaurant literally revolves in a circle so your table will have views of the entire city no matter what.
Eagle's Eye Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: EE, 1500 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the highest restaurant in all of Canada and it sits 7,700 feet up on top of a mountain. The mountain views from the restaurant are truly impeccable.
The Pointe Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 500 Osprey Ln., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn is the perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean. The restaurant is actually elevated up on a cliff overlooking the water — making it an unreal dining experience.
Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 537 Tinhorn Creek Rd., Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is great for sipping on some local Okanagan wines and looking down on all the vineyards. Oliver, B.C., is known for having tons of wineries and from this restaurant, you can see so many.
Miku Vancouver
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 200 Granville St #70., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love sushi and great views, you should probably visit Miku in Vancouver. The restaurant has some stunning views of Canada Place and the ocean from each table.
Seasons in the Park
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: W 33rd Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant provides beautiful garden views of Queen Elizabeth Park by day and amazing views of downtown Vancouver by night. Whether you are visiting the restaurant for brunch or for dinner, you will definitely have an amazing view.