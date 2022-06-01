NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

6 Restaurants In BC With Unbelievable Views & You Can Eat Beside A Rocky Cliff

One spot will have you sitting at 7,700 feet!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl looking at the ocean views. Right: A girl looking at the vineyard views.

A girl looking at the ocean views. Right: A girl looking at the vineyard views.

@iammiamiranda| Instagram, @izacass | Instagram

If you've been looking for the perfect spot to go for your next date night — look no further than some of these stunning restaurants with incredible views.

From unreal scenery of the ocean to sitting way up in the sky, the province is full of restaurants that will give you breathtaking views.

These restaurants are scattered throughout B.C. so whether you have a road trip planned or are just looking to try something new — you should hit these up.

Top Of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 555 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you've ever wanted to see panoramic views of downtown Vancouver, this is the restaurant to do it from. The restaurant literally revolves in a circle so your table will have views of the entire city no matter what.

Website

Eagle's Eye Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: EE, 1500 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is the highest restaurant in all of Canada and it sits 7,700 feet up on top of a mountain. The mountain views from the restaurant are truly impeccable.

Website

The Pointe Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 500 Osprey Ln., Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn is the perfect place to watch the sunset over the ocean. The restaurant is actually elevated up on a cliff overlooking the water — making it an unreal dining experience.

Website

Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 537 Tinhorn Creek Rd., Oliver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is great for sipping on some local Okanagan wines and looking down on all the vineyards. Oliver, B.C., is known for having tons of wineries and from this restaurant, you can see so many.

Website

Miku Vancouver

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 200 Granville St #70., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you love sushi and great views, you should probably visit Miku in Vancouver. The restaurant has some stunning views of Canada Place and the ocean from each table.

Website

Seasons in the Park

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: W 33rd Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant provides beautiful garden views of Queen Elizabeth Park by day and amazing views of downtown Vancouver by night. Whether you are visiting the restaurant for brunch or for dinner, you will definitely have an amazing view.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...