bc resorts

This Resort In A BC Beach Town Sits On Rugged Rocky Cliffs & Has Some Stunning Ocean Views

Imagine waking up to this view!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Views from the bathtub in hotel. Right: Views of the hotel from a distance.​

Views from the bathtub in hotel. Right: Views of the hotel from a distance.

@kristinzabos | Instagram, @montanarodigitale | Instagram

If you're looking for the most stunning getaway right on the ocean, there's a gorgeous resort on the rocky shoreline of Vancouver Island in B.C.

The Wickaninnish Inn is a breathtaking five-star hotel located right on the rocks of North Chesterman Beach in the adorable surf town of Tofino.

This luxury resort will have you experiencing the ultimate West Coast dream with the Pacific Ocean right by your side.

You can watch the waves crash over the rocks right from your hotel room while you enjoy your morning breakfast.

Imagine sipping on your morning coffee while enjoying these views.

If you are already living in B.C., this will be a super easy weekend trip as the resort is roughly a five-hour drive from Vancouver — including a ride on BC Ferries trip.

For anyone not living in the province, this resort is worth booking a flight for a visit this summer.

From dreamy sunsets over the ocean and romantic room views — this resort has it all.

Here, you can completely relax here and soak in the sounds of nature.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can even rent a surfboard and try surfing on the waves near the resort. Just don't forget a wetsuit because the ocean water can be super cold!

The Pointe Restaurant at the resort has awesome views of the ocean too. There seriously isn't a place in this entire resort where you won't witness gorgeous Pacific Ocean views.

It's the perfect spot to have cocktails at sunset — just don't forget to take a mental image of the moment.

It's the most romantic resort to stay at in B.C. — you probably won't want to leave once you witness how beautiful it truly is.

Wickaninnish Inn

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Address: 500 Osprey Ln., Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you are looking to impress someone, this is the resort to visit. It's the ultimate place to relax, unwind and enjoy the sounds of some crashing waves.

Website

