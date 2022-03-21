A TikTok Video Caught A Bear Waking Up From Hibernating At A BC Ski Resort & He's Groggy AF
Watch out for Boo's den!
This TikTok video shows a super cute grizzly bear coming out of hibernation — and he even has a name.
The massive bear seems pretty groggy after an entire winter hibernating under the snow at a ski resort in B.C.
In the TikTok video, posted by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, you can see the bear's nose poking through the snow, as it comes out of its long rest.
It seems like the bear is actually a well-loved regular at the popular ski resort, near Golden, B.C.
"Boo has finally decided to join us for 2022! We were extremely fortunate to capture his 20th emergence from his den," the resort said in their TikTok caption.
@kickinghorsemtn
Boo has finally decided to join us for 2022! We were extremely fortunate to capture his 20th emergence from his den. #grizzlybear #bear #britishcolumbia #bc
The snow must be really deep at this place — because Boo is huge and was basically invisible until he climbed out.
Slowly the grizzly managed to get out of the snow and took a little stroll around. Whoever is filming the video is super brave, because they are up close and personal with the huge bear.
In the video, Boo kind of looks like a little kid waking up from a nap — which is pretty cute.
People in the comments were shocked about Boo's emerging.
"What? Lol now I’m fully expecting to see bears crawl out of snow piles around here," one TikTok user commented.
A lot of people also commented on how sleepy Boo looked after his very long nap.
Anyone who is planning a trip to the resort — be careful not to stumble upon Boo's den!