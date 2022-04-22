A Bus Driver In Vancouver Saved A Raccoon Stuck In The Road & It's Super Cute (VIDEO)
This man is a raccoon hero! 🦝
With a bus full of passengers, a Vancouver bus driver stopped in the middle of the road, just to save a little raccoon from getting hurt.
A TikTok of the heartwarming moment was posted — giving the raccoon hero the credit he deserves.
The TikTok was taken by a passenger, who clearly appreciated the bus driver's act of kindness. It was posted on April 21 and it has taken up the internet by storm, gaining 145,000 views and 12,800 likes in just one day.
The super cute rescue happened near the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver, B.C.
The person who posted the video said in the caption that they were on their way to work when the bus driver halted the bus to move the raccoon that was stuck on the road.
In the Tiktok video, you can clearly see the bus driver use his hands to pick up the raccoon and gently move it to a grass patch off the road.
The raccoon actually just seemed to accept the stranger picking him up and didn't react at all.
The bus driver then gave the raccoon a little comforting pet before walking back to the bus, to continue the route.
@vanlife_mj9
I want to go to work at the morning and the bus driver saw this poor racoon in the road .He stop the bus and he put him out of the road. let's trand this kindness video #tik_tok #vancouver #vancouverbc #vancouverfoodie #can#life#kind#kind#huma#dream#life#bts#trand
The TikTok user who posted the video confirmed to Narcity in an email that the bus driver also called animal rescue to inform them of the situation.
Some people in the comment section are even shouting out TransLink, in hopes that they will give the driver a raise.
One user said: "A raise for the man please!"
If anyone is having a bad day, just watch this video for a smile.