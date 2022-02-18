Sections

A Cougar Was Handcuffed By RCMP Officers After Being Spotted In Someone's Backyard In BC

Maybe they thought it was a cat burglar? 😹

Vancouver Editor
Maple Ridge | RCMP

A cougar was handcuffed by police officers in B.C. after it was spotted in someone's backyard.

It looks like this was one very naughty kitty, as the police cuffed its paws so RCMP officers could relocate the massive animal and save it from being killed.

According to police, the big cat was tranquilized after someone spotted the cougar in their backyard in Maple Ridge, B.C. in the afternoon on February 13. After seeing the animal, they called the police to come and help.

A police officer and a B.C. Conservation officer came to the property and found the cougar.

In a statement, the RCMP said it was "a beautiful day" outside so the area was full of people enjoying the warmer winter weather in their yards.

Because of this, they say there was a high risk to the public's safety, and "the Conservation officer advised there was a high likelihood the animal might need to be euthanized."

But they were determined to save the cougar, and the police secured the surrounding area. They asked all of the people in the neighbourhood to stay inside, as the conservation officers tranquillized the cougar. Police officers say they watched over everything as it happened, to ensure safety.

Once the cougar was tranquillized, the police used the handcuffs as an extra layer of protection until the conservation officer could secure the cougar for appropriate transport and relocation to an undisclosed area, police said.

Sgt. Hiesler thanked all of the residents who helped make sure the cougar made it out safely and said that they "certainly did not want to see this beautiful creature euthanized and so, due to the public’s assistance, the cougar was able to be relocated safely."

