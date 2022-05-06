NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Two Cougar Kittens Found Beheaded With Their Paws Removed & BC Officers Are Investigating

They're asking for the public's help.

Vancouver Editor
A cougar kitten and a mother cougar. Right: A baby cougar.

A cougar kitten and a mother cougar. Right: A baby cougar.

Outdoorsman | Dreamstime, Mazikab | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

There is an ongoing investigation after two cougar kittens were found beheaded, with their paws removed from their bodies.

The kittens were "illegally shot" in what police believe to be a poaching incident on Vancouver Island.

B.C. Conservation Officers are now asking the public for help, hoping for any information to aid the investigation.

A statement posted on social media from the Conservation Officer Service said that the cougar kittens were "illegally shot and killed" near Hill 60 Forest Service Road in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

The kitten's heads and paws had been removed, officers said.

The illegal poaching incident is believed to have happened within the past week.

The Conservation Officer Service said that it is against the law to kill cougar kittens, which are considered to be any cougars under one-year-old, or cougars that still have spots on them.

It is also illegal to kill any cougars that are in a "family unit," they added.

Poaching wildlife is also an offence under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

"The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation," said Mark Kissinger, a conservation officer in Duncan.

"Thankfully, this is not the type of offence we see frequently," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...