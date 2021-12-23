Trending Tags

A Family Dog Charged A Massive Cougar At Her Home In BC & It's Wild To Watch (VIDEO)

The brave husky didn't get hurt. ❤️

SaanichPolice | Twitter

A husky charged a massive cougar who was roaming around in the driveaway of her home in Saanich, B.C., and it was actually scared off. The brave pup's attempt to protect her owner was captured on video.

In the video, the dog runs at the huge cougar, and the person in the video yells for her to stop and come back — probably scared of what would happen if the dog reached the intimidating animal. The dog did listen to the owner and turned around quickly, but got super close to the cougar.

After the owner yelled, the cougar also turned away and left the property.

The people in the video seemed to do a little celebration when they saw it heading out. Thankfully, neither of the animals got hurt, and they both went their separate ways.

According to a media release from the Saanich Police, the incident happened on December 21, 2021, near Bear Hill Park.

The release said that especially in more rural areas, "We share the environment with large animals such as cougars and bears so residents must take into consideration that encounters with these animals are very likely."

It warned people to keep watch of their pets when they are outside and to put them on the leash if possible.

Another way to deter dangerous wild animals is to make sure there is no food outside and to avoid leaving garbage outdoors, said the release.

If you happen to see a cougar in an urban setting, close to a school in the daytime, or somewhere that it can't be scared away easily, the release said to call the BC Conservation Officer Service.

