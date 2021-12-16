Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
small towns in bc

A Couple Just Gave Away Their Property For Free To Help Save Grizzly Bears In BC

They want to protect them from industries like "logging and mining."

A Couple Just Gave Away Their Property For Free To Help Save Grizzly Bears In BC
Harvey Thommasen | Nature Conservancy of Canada

A couple from Bella Coola, B.C., just donated their riverfront property to Nature Conservancy of Canada to protect the thriving wildlife in the area.

The generous couple, Harvey and Carol Thommasen, bought their property a few years ago and wanted to make it a bird sanctuary, but have now chosen to give it away to help keep it safe.

The beautiful property, which is in the traditional, unceded territory of the Nuxalk Nation, spans 122 hectares and is now called the Snowshoe Creek Conservation Area, according to a press release from the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Iris Siwallace, a councillor for the Nuxalk Nation said in the release that the area "could be destroyed by extractive industries such as logging and mining," which is why they worked with the couple and the NCC to help protect it.

The couple made the donation in the hopes of preserving all of the amazing wildlife there, which would be threatened by these industries.

They are now able to maintain a "thriving rainforest, floodplain and riverside habitat that supports an abundance of wildlife and plant diversity," said the release.

Grizzly bears are known to roam the area, as well as 15 different species that have been put on the federal Species at Risk Act. This includes wolverines, which are listed as a special concern in SARA's Schedule 1.

The area is within the Bella Coola Valley, which as a whole has an amazing amount of grizzly bears. There are actually so many that tourists will travel there to take grizzly watching tours, especially during the season when the salmon is running through.

Harvey Thommasen | Nature Conservancy of Canada

"Carol and I donated this land to the Nature Conservancy of Canada mostly to help forest birds, whose populations have declined by 30 per cent since the 1970s," said Henry Thommasen.

It will also "provide a secure travel corridor for animals like deer, grizzly bear and other large mammals moving through the Bella Coola Valley," he added.

Harvey Thommasen | Nature Conservancy of Canada

Not only is the land home to these animals, but it is also stunning.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

People Were Debating What The Worst Town In BC Is & It Got Super Heated

Time to give your two cents! 🔥

Vismax | Dreamstime, Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

A Reddit user sparked a huge debate by asking one of the most loaded questions: "What is the worst town/city in British Columbia?"

The thread attracted thousands of comments of people speaking up in support of their towns — or fighting against them.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Build Your Dream House At The Bottom Of This Ski Hill In BC Listed For $99K

Your ski-in, ski-out dreams could become a reality ⛷️

Landquest Realty Corp.

There is a property for sale right now at the bottom of a ski hill in B.C., perfect for building a dream chalet.

If you love a unique real estate opportunity, this is about as good as it gets.

Keep Reading Show less

People Are Arguing Over What Town Is The Best In BC & It's Actually Heartwarming To See

Feeling the BC love right now ❤️

Russ Heinl | Dreamstime, Deymos | Dreamstime

People are showing off how much they love their towns in a Reddit thread asking which are the best in B.C.

The thread came as a response to the worst towns in B.C., bringing some much-needed positivity into our lives.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's Why A Tiny BC Town Named One Of The Best In Canada Should Be On Your Bucket List

It's only a few hours from Vancouver!

@morganeleet | Instagram, @meggclish | Instagram

Set within the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, the charming town of Tofino was just listed as one of the best small towns in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure, and it comes as no surprise to those who have visited.

The surfer's paradise has that classic beach town feel, with small shops and intimidatingly big waves. Non-surfers can breathe a sigh of relief though, with the countless other activities the town has in store for you.

Keep Reading Show less