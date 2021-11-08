EN - News
A Woman Was Sitting Outside Scrolling On TikTok When A Bear Came Up & Licked Her Hand
She even caught it on camera. 🐻
Melanie Porter was sitting on her deck in Quesnel, B.C., scrolling through TikTok when a bear approached her.
Porter stayed super still as the bear approached, and since her phone was already in her hands she decided to take a quick video.
The bear simply wandered up to her and wanted a lick.
Porter, who wasn't a huge fan of having a bear's massive teeth so close to her, pulled her arm away and waited for the bear to back away before going inside her home to safety.
Although it's kind of cute to imagine a bear giving kisses like a dog, this could've taken a terrifying turn.