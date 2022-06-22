Seth Meyers Did A Bit About The Breastfeeding BC Mom Who Fended Off An Eagle Attack (VIDEO)
"Meanwhile, in Canada people speak English, French and goose?"
How could anyone forget the TikTok video of a mom in B.C. who single-handedly saved her pet goose from a massive wild eagle, all while breastfeeding in her underwear?
Well, in case you did,Late Night with Seth Meyers just featured the hilarious video, and Meyers got a kick out of the Canadian mom defending her animal.
He even showed some updates from the mom — and was overall just baffled by her story.
In his segment "The Kind of Story We Need Right Now," Meyers highlights some fun headlines that lighten the mood.
Cait Oakley's story was clearly a perfect fit for the segment because you can't help but laugh when watching the doorbell camera footage of her defending her pet goose, Frankie.
Meyers explained the wild story to his audience and showed the now-famous video.
"When you install a doorbell cam, the most you're hoping to catch is a thief stealing an Amazon package, not an attempted goose murder! This is the kind of story we need right now," Meyers joked.
The show also had some updates from Oakley, and she explained that she can understand the "different honks" of her goose, so knew when it was in danger.
Meyers had to comment on that, of course and said: "That's incredible. In America, most people only speak one language. Meanwhile, in Canada, people speak English, French and goose?"
Another video of Frankie the goose was shown, and people can rest easy knowing he is alive and well, thanks to his protective owner!