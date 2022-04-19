A TikTok Video Of A Dad Hoping To See His Photo On The News Went Viral & It's So Cute
Nine million views!
A dad took a pretty cool photo of a strange cloud in B.C. and was hopeful that it was good enough to make it on the local news.
His daughter made a super cute TikTok video of the whole situation, and it exploded on the social media platform — gaining over nine million views in just a couple of days.
While the dad was just looking for a little photo credit, he is now basically TikTok famous — and made the news after all.
The first TikTok video documenting the wild journey was posted on April 17 and shows the dad sitting on the sofa, intensely staring at the television.
The caption on the TikTok said: "When you're watching the local weather channel to see if they're going to share your cool cloud photo you sent to them this week."
It's hilarious seeing how much the guy in the video wants to see his photo make the local weather channel.
A day later an update was shared, showing the disappointed dad staring at his cool cloud photo on his phone, after not being featured on the weather channel.
The cloud was called an anvil cloud, and the dad — named Mark Skeath — spotted it over Bowen Island.
Finally, another TikTok posted on April 18 showed that he made it on the news.
The caption of the most recent TikTok thanked the weather channel for finally sharing the cool photo and said that "he can’t believe all the attention his photo has gotten."
The whole thing is super heartwarming, and luckily Skeath's cloud photo dreams all came true in the end.