BC's Weather Forecast Calls For An 'Unusually Strong Storm' With Up To 30 cm Of Snow
Power outages and ferry delays are expected.
The weather forecast in B.C. has not been very hopeful this season, and it doesn't seem to be getting any better. Some parts of the province should even brace themselves for up to 30 centimetres of snow coming.
Along with the snow, heavy winds and rain are expected during the powerful spring storm that's predicted to hit on Wednesday.
The Weather Network said that the "unseasonably cool air" is to thank for the "mountain pass and alpine snowfall along with heavy coastal rain and powerful winds."
The strong winds might also cause power outages and even ferry delays, they warned.
The storm is expected to hit Vancouver Island overnight on Tuesday, bringing some serious rain with it. The Weather Network said that the brutal weather will continue into Wednesday, resembling a fall storm.
This type of storm, typically seen in the chillier season, can "generate wave heights of 5-7 metres off the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island," The Weather Network added.
Apparently, the spring weather forecast didn't get the message that it's supposed to be a warm season.
The Lower Mainland area is predicted to get its share of the stormy weather on Wednesday morning, along with Qualicum, Victoria, and the Fraser Valley.
It looks like Wednesday is going to be a write-off in terms of the weather, with rain continuing throughout the day — totals expected to reach up to 40 mm in the Lower Mainland.
The Weather Network added that the freezing level is "stubbornly low," meaning that some mountain passes in the Interior will likely be seeing fresh snow again this year.
On Wednesday morning the snow is supposed to "ramp up," leading to risky travel conditions on some mountain passes.
"Snowfall amounts will be heaviest in the Sea to Sky, Coquihalla and Allison Pass regions, where 15-30+ cm of snow is possible this week," The Weather Network said.
If you were hoping that this might be the last of the chilly weather, don't get too excited. The Weather Network said that "cooler than seasonal temperatures will dominate for the next two weeks, lingering through the end of May."
Keep your chin up Vancouver, because summer weather is bound to come eventually — right?
