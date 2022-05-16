Canada's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Snow In 6 Provinces This Week So Keep Your Boots Out
You thought we were done with the white stuff, huh? ❄️️
It's the middle of May but it doesn't look like the weather in Canada is aware that it's almost summer.
According to The Weather Network, six provinces could see snow this week, with British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec predicted to be affected.
"Most of Canada has experienced a taste of summer over the past week, but the national weather pattern is changing," warns TWN.
"A ridge that has been parked over central North America is weakening and a number of troughs from the Pacific and Hudson Bay are taking over."
According to TWN, the greatest chance for "impactful snow" will be on Friday, May 20, in northwestern Ontario.
It's snow joke, Canada A number of provinces will see high elevation snow this week due to a deep trough and cold air spilling west.http://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/news/article/it-never-ends-snowfall-forecast-for-these-six-provinces-this-week\u00a0\u2026— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1652703143
TWN noted that two main factors are at play: the amount of cold air that is being driven south as well as a "weak mid-week system."
"The location where the late-week storm forms will also be a major factor," it warns.
"If the system forms in Colorado, this would mean more Gulf warmth and less Arctic air, but if it forms over Wyoming or Montana, cold air will be a bigger player and could result in more snowfall."
Sounds like you shouldn't put your winter gear away just yet!
TWN does note that snow so close to the summer season is becoming more of an unusual occurrence.
"Since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, Calgary has received snow 21 times after May 20th," TWN explains.
"Calgary’s high elevation increases those odds compared to Medicine Hat and Saskatoon, who have only seen snowfall after May 20th just six times."
Stay safe and warm, folks — and hopefully this is the last of the wintry weather for a few months!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.