Canada's Spring Forecast Says This Month Will Be 'Changable' But Sizzling Heat Is Coming
A "taste of summer" is on the horizon! ☀️
Calling all sun seekers! Canada's spring forecast says that we're not going to see a taste of the upcoming summer in May, but the toasty temps aren't too far away.
On Sunday, May 1, The Weather Network dropped its Canadian forecast for the month of May and beyond.
While "a brief taste of summer" is in the cards for one region, it seems like the majority of the country has to suffer through a few more weeks of frosty temperatures before the consistent summer warmth arrives.
According to TWN, "cooler than seasonal" temperatures are expected to continue in B.C. and the Yukon, with colder conditions across Ontario and Quebec spreading east into Atlantic Canada.
It's not all bad news though, as meteorologists say this doesn't mean every single day will feel cool.
In fact, the temperature pattern will remain "changeable," although the chilly days are expected to outweigh the sunny ones.
Before you put your t-shirt and sunglasses away though, TWN adds that, "'seasonal' continues to steadily rise, so even the cool days will be warmer than what we saw during most of April."
Over in the Prairies, a "temporary pattern flip" will bring several days of balmy conditions, which could even feel like a taste of summer through the first week of May and into Mother's Day.
If you were hoping that the summer will kick-in without too much warning, there's bad news on that front too. Experts say there are no signs that a consistent early summer-like pattern is coming during the month of May.
But, hold tight. TWN reminds Canadians that by the end of May we'll be "knocking on the door of early summer" and daylight hours will have moved into the longest of the year.
Also, long range forecasts from the Farmers' Almanac suggest that summer is going to be sizzling, with very warm and humid air making its way to Canada in June.
While conditions will be pleasant temperature-wise, thunderstorms could be on the horizon for around the same time.
By the end of June, "the heat will turn on big time" for most of the country, before shorts and sunscreen season well and truly kicks in into July.
Hang in there folks, we've almost made it!
