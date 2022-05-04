NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc weather

Vancouver's Weather Forecast Calls For Almost A Month's Worth Of Rain This Week

It's a soggy mess!

Vancouver Editor
People walking through the rain in a city. Right: Person in Vancouver with an umbrella.

People walking through the rain in a city. Right: Person in Vancouver with an umbrella.

Bignai | Dreamstime, Martinmark | Dreamstime

It turns out that the April showers didn't get the message that May has started — because Vancouver, B.C. is predicted to get slammed by almost a month's worth of rainfall just this week alone.

The weather forecast is looking especially sad for Vancouver right now, with rain predicted for the next four days straight.

The Weather Network went so far as to say that this is the "wettest period of weather in B.C. in quite some time."

It added that this rainy time "will deliver nearly a month's worth of rain to the coast this week."

To make a soggy situation even worse, the temperatures are colder than average throughout this week and going into next. Basically, people should be prepared to be cold and wet for the foreseeable future in Vancouver.

Actually, multiple areas around B.C. could see rainfall that's close to their average monthly totals for May — in the first week of the month.

The Weather Network added that Vancouver normally gets around 65 millimetres of rain in May, and 50 millimetres is in the forecast for this week.

The weekend is not letting up either.

"Widespread totals of 40-80 millimetres of rain through the weekend may be possible in the Lower Mainland, with local amounts exceeding that possible in higher terrain," it said.

Some people have it even worse than Vancouverites though. Parts of Vancouver Island are predicted to get over 100 millimetres through the weekend.

Unfortunately, there is no light at the end of this very soggy tunnel. The Weather Network also said that the "cooler than seasonal temperatures will continue to dominate into next week."

So, good luck out there Vancouver!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...