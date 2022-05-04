Vancouver's Weather Forecast Calls For Almost A Month's Worth Of Rain This Week
It's a soggy mess!
It turns out that the April showers didn't get the message that May has started — because Vancouver, B.C. is predicted to get slammed by almost a month's worth of rainfall just this week alone.
The weather forecast is looking especially sad for Vancouver right now, with rain predicted for the next four days straight.
The Weather Network went so far as to say that this is the "wettest period of weather in B.C. in quite some time."
It added that this rainy time "will deliver nearly a month's worth of rain to the coast this week."
To make a soggy situation even worse, the temperatures are colder than average throughout this week and going into next. Basically, people should be prepared to be cold and wet for the foreseeable future in Vancouver.
Actually, multiple areas around B.C. could see rainfall that's close to their average monthly totals for May — in the first week of the month.
May is only getting started, but an extraordinary amount of rainfall for this month is forecast for British Columbia's South Coast this week. #BCStorm— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1651677300
The Weather Network added that Vancouver normally gets around 65 millimetres of rain in May, and 50 millimetres is in the forecast for this week.
The weekend is not letting up either.
"Widespread totals of 40-80 millimetres of rain through the weekend may be possible in the Lower Mainland, with local amounts exceeding that possible in higher terrain," it said.
Some people have it even worse than Vancouverites though. Parts of Vancouver Island are predicted to get over 100 millimetres through the weekend.
Unfortunately, there is no light at the end of this very soggy tunnel. The Weather Network also said that the "cooler than seasonal temperatures will continue to dominate into next week."
So, good luck out there Vancouver!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.