bc weather

BC's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 30 cm Of Snow This Weekend & It's Going To Be A Mess

The weather forecast looks brutal!

Vancouver Editor
Vancouver, B.C. with snowy mountains in the background. Right: Cars driving in a snow storm.

Jpldesigns | Dreamstime, Lane Erickson | Dreamstime

B.C.'s weather has not been kind this spring and it's about to get even worse, with snow expected for parts of the province.

It's not just a sprinkling of snow that's coming either, because up to 30 centimetres is predicted. Yes, you read that right, and yes — it is supposed to be May.

Spring sunshine is holding out on everyone in B.C., with colder than normal temperatures and heavy rain expected in Vancouver and around the province this weekend.

The Weather Network said that some places in Canada are actually getting great weather, just to rub it in for British Columbians.

"While pleasant springtime temperatures seep into Canada as we dive deeper into May, some areas are still clenched in the stubborn grips of winter," it said.

It added that the wild amount of snow could be seen in some West Coast areas this weekend thanks to "a potent system."

At higher elevations on the South Coast of B.C., temperatures will likely be below freezing, "leading to accumulative totals of 15-30 by the end of this weekend," TWN said.

Thankfully, most of the snow will be high up at alpine level and on mountain peaks — but The Weather Network did warn that "the mountain passes could see a bit of light snow during this system."

For lower elevations like Vancouver, there will be heavy rain, but no snow. It said that the precipitation levels in these areas are going to be "impressive" and some could see nearly a month's worth of rainfall just this week.

According to TWN, Okanagan could get "as much rain as they’ve seen in the past two months combined," this week.

At this point, you might just want to keep the winter jacket out for the rest of the season.

