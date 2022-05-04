Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Summerlike Vibes Next Week & It's About Time
Mother's Day will also be full of sun.
A rainy start to Wednesday morning will have Ontarians stuck under their umbrellas, but thankfully, the gloomy weather won't have much staying power.
According to The Weather Network, temperatures will move closer to seasonal by Wednesday afternoon as the clouds break apart into the sunshine, which will help Thursday's forecast stretch into the mid to high teens.
Friday will be a mixed bag with slightly chillier conditions and a chance of rain showers returning. However, Mother's Day will be remarkably sunny and pleasant, so residents will have the option of making some outdoor plans.
The blissful trend will continue into next week, with southern Ontario possibly seeing the arrival of summerlike weather — well, at least for a couple of days.
"Still uncertainty in just how warm and for how long," said TWN meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.
Unfortunately, some provincial regions could be robbed of the hot conditions if they are located on a lakeshore.
"Of course, the Great Lakes will sabotage the warm-up for some lakeshore areas, but areas away from the cooling influence of the lakes should see several days with temperatures climbing into at least the mid 20s," Gillham added.
Still, hope isn't totally lost for lakeshore spots like Toronto to catch a bit of that sweet summery warmth.
"It is possible that the wind direction will turn enough to allow for a day or two of very warm weather throughout the Greater Toronto Area later in the week," TWN meteorologist concluded.
Here's hoping Torontonians get some well-deserved heat so that Blue Jays fans can rock their team's merch without a sweater.