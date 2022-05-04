NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is​ Predicting Summerlike Vibes Next Week & It's About Time

Mother's Day will also be full of sun.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto's High Park in full bloom.

Toronto's High Park in full bloom.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

A rainy start to Wednesday morning will have Ontarians stuck under their umbrellas, but thankfully, the gloomy weather won't have much staying power.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures will move closer to seasonal by Wednesday afternoon as the clouds break apart into the sunshine, which will help Thursday's forecast stretch into the mid to high teens.

Friday will be a mixed bag with slightly chillier conditions and a chance of rain showers returning. However, Mother's Day will be remarkably sunny and pleasant, so residents will have the option of making some outdoor plans.

The blissful trend will continue into next week, with southern Ontario possibly seeing the arrival of summerlike weather — well, at least for a couple of days.

"Still uncertainty in just how warm and for how long," said TWN meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.

Unfortunately, some provincial regions could be robbed of the hot conditions if they are located on a lakeshore.

"Of course, the Great Lakes will sabotage the warm-up for some lakeshore areas, but areas away from the cooling influence of the lakes should see several days with temperatures climbing into at least the mid 20s," Gillham added.

Still, hope isn't totally lost for lakeshore spots like Toronto to catch a bit of that sweet summery warmth.

"It is possible that the wind direction will turn enough to allow for a day or two of very warm weather throughout the Greater Toronto Area later in the week," TWN meteorologist concluded.

Here's hoping Torontonians get some well-deserved heat so that Blue Jays fans can rock their team's merch without a sweater.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...