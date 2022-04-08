Blue Jays Are Back In Toronto & Police Are Adding A Bunch Of Traffic Restrictions Downtown
It's going to get hectic.
Toronto police will install several traffic restrictions downtown ahead of the Blue Jays' home opener on Friday.
The service reduction will occur both pre-game and post-game on the roadways surrounding the Rogers Centre.
"To ensure the safe flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, a number of road restrictions and closures will be in effect for home games," the report reads.
"These restrictions will commence two hours prior to game time, and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the game," it adds.
The Jays are scheduled to throw their first pitch of the 2022 regular baseball season at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
It's worth noting that people who live in condos or work in the area will be granted access from Spadina Avenue during the closure.
However, residents and employees may be asked to provide proof of address with identification to police officers.
Anyone dropping off or picking up attendees will be directed to Front Street as vehicles will not be able to access Bremner Boulevard, Blue Jays Way, and Navy Warf Court post-game.
"Those attending the Rogers Centre, Rees Street, northbound from Lake Shore Boulevard West will be used for accessibility vehicles and other mobility-accessible services," the report concludes. "A staging area for those using accessibility services will be set up on Rees Street at Bremner Boulevard for Gate 7 access."
Anyone entering through Gate 13 will be granted access through a similar area on Blue Jays Way in front of the Marriott Hotel.
But, don't worry! The TTC has partnered up with Polar Ice to give Toronto residents a free ride on the 504 King streetcar on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to help fans get to where they need to be.