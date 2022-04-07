You Can Ride The 504 TTC Streetcar For Free This Friday & Here's How
Calling all TTC riders!
Do you have plans this Friday and would appreciate a free ride? Well, now's your chance to get going.
The TTC, in partnership with Polar Ice, is offering Torontonians a free ride on Friday, April 8, 2022.
The 504 King streetcar will be free for anyone travelling down that route from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. this Friday. All you've got to do is hop on, no cash, tokens or taps are needed.
The PRESTO machine will be covered up to ensure no one taps on and "passengers will have all their bases covered."
Calling all Blue Jays fans!\n\nIf you\u2019re headed to Opening Night, be sure to take advantage of the FREE TTC rides on the 504 King route, courtesy of Polar Ice Vodka, the Official Canadian Vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays\u2122.\n\nOnly available from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, (1/2)— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1649336588
According to Polar Ice, "the official Canadian vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays," "after two seasons of playing away from home, the city is celebrating the return of their favourite baseball team."
They are "bringing fans together by offering complimentary streetcar rides to help them travel to and from their game-day activities."
John Tory added to the excitement and said, "I know residents in this city have been waiting to see baseball fully back in Toronto this summer, and these complimentary rides will help ensure that fans get to and from the game safely."
"Let's get ready for an exciting baseball season in Toronto! Let's Go Blue Jays!"
If you thought that was enough to lift the spirits of Toronto Blue Jays fans, well, TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said that some streetcars throughout April will be "specially wrapped" in blue to support the city's baseball team.
"After two years, I am excited to see the vibrancy of Toronto returning in time for a new baseball season," Robinson added.