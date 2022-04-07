Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ttc fares

You Can Ride The 504 TTC Streetcar For Free This Friday & Here's How

Calling all TTC riders!

Toronto Associate Editor
504 King streetcar in Toronto.

504 King streetcar in Toronto.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Do you have plans this Friday and would appreciate a free ride? Well, now's your chance to get going.

The TTC, in partnership with Polar Ice, is offering Torontonians a free ride on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The 504 King streetcar will be free for anyone travelling down that route from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. this Friday. All you've got to do is hop on, no cash, tokens or taps are needed.

The PRESTO machine will be covered up to ensure no one taps on and "passengers will have all their bases covered."

According to Polar Ice, "the official Canadian vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays," "after two seasons of playing away from home, the city is celebrating the return of their favourite baseball team."

They are "bringing fans together by offering complimentary streetcar rides to help them travel to and from their game-day activities."

John Tory added to the excitement and said, "I know residents in this city have been waiting to see baseball fully back in Toronto this summer, and these complimentary rides will help ensure that fans get to and from the game safely."

"Let's get ready for an exciting baseball season in Toronto! Let's Go Blue Jays!"

If you thought that was enough to lift the spirits of Toronto Blue Jays fans, well, TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said that some streetcars throughout April will be "specially wrapped" in blue to support the city's baseball team.

"After two years, I am excited to see the vibrancy of Toronto returning in time for a new baseball season," Robinson added.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...