bc weather

Western Canada's Spring Weather Forecast Is Out & You Can Blame 'La Niña' For How It Looks

It's going to be a lot colder than you'd expect! ❄️

Vancouver Staff Writer
Picture of downtown Vancouver and, right, rocky mountains alongside the Pacific Ocean.

Fredrik Vindelälv | Dreamstime, Kimberley Hurd | Dreamstime

Western Canada's spring weather forecast is out and you can blame La Niña for how it looks.

B.C. and Alberta are getting a delayed spring, with colder than normal temperatures. Don't pull out the swimsuits and flip flops just yet, because warmer days are still a ways away for the West Coast of Canada.

Chilly air and colder than usual temperatures are set for Western Canada leading into March, according to an AccuWeather report.

This probably is tough news to get for anyone that was getting excited for some warm days.

A La Niña phase occurs around every three to five years, and "has significant implications on the weather themes for the coming season," according to AccuWeather.

The weather phenomenon happens when temperatures drop below average in the Pacific Ocean — causing a Jetstream and "waves of chilly air to linger," said the report.

Because of this, temperatures this spring will be around 1-2 degrees Celsius lower than what's typical.

With La Niña causing the cold weather Jetstream — spring has not sprung just yet and isn't expected to do so until later this year.

Usually, spring weather in Vancouver is nice and toasty, with temperatures around 10-15 degrees Celsius. At the end of May temperatures can usually get up to 19-21 degrees Celsius, said the report.

This year is looking different though, with averages coming down a degree or two.

You can also expect some rain with the chilly weather. The report said that there will be "a surplus of precipitation compared to normal," in parts of B.C. and up into the Rockies.

This might be good news for those of you that are skiers and snowboarders though. It might be time to get excited about the nice and long ski season.

