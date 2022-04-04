Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc weather

A Winter Storm Bringing Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Hitting BC Today & Thousands Have Lost Power

"Localized flooding is possible."

Vancouver Editor
Highway during a snow storm.

Highway during a snow storm.

Jorge Salcedo | Dreamstime

Don't get out your summer wardrobe just yet, because B.C. is being hit by a powerful snowstorm throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

Many people in southern B.C. have already lost power, and the storm is expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow in some areas.

Lower elevations are going to be getting lots of rain, and flooding is possible in some places.

The Weather Network said that strong wind gusts are going to continue into Monday afternoon — in addition to heavy rainfall and snow.

There are multiple winter storm warnings in effect from Environment Canada, including in the Fraser Valley, Kootenay Lake, and The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merrit.

The Weather Network said that the total rainfall will be the heaviest in western Vancouver Island, which is expected to get over 100 mm throughout the day.

The Lower Mainland area is expected to get anywhere from 20-75 mm depending on the area, and "localized flooding is possible."

The heavy winds this morning led to about 15,000 people losing power, and The Weather Network said that more outages might happen as the stormy weather continues.

By Monday evening the gusty winds are expected to decrease.

In higher elevations, they are dealing with snow instead of rain — with up to 30 cm expected during the storm. Because of the winter weather, travel is expected to be impacted.

The snow is going to be heaviest on Monday, and taper off by Tuesday evening.

In addition to flood risks, The Weather Network warned that the "threat of new precipitation and gusty winds will increase the avalanche risk."

"The danger rating has been elevated to moderate or high across many of B.C. 's mountain ranges on Monday," they said.

People in Vancouver can hold out some hope for spring weather though, as Wednesday and Thursday are forecasted to be sunny.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...