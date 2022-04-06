Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

bc weather

Vancouver's Weather Is Calling For A Blast Of Spring Warmth But It's For One Day Only

Spring has sprung! 🌷

Vancouver Staff Writer
Sunny day in Vancouver, B.C.

Sunny day in Vancouver, B.C.

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Spring has finally arrived and is starting to show its true colours in Vancouver, B.C. — but it's only going to last one day.

You may have already noticed all the flowers starting to bloom as the weather starts to get a bit warmer and the afternoons finally have sunshine peeking through.

Spring has been pretty chilly this year, but the season might be turning a corner tomorrow.

If you live for the warmer weather days then you'll be happy to hear that on April 7, the weather could reach up to 16 degrees in the Vancouver area, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada ForecastEnvironment Canada ForecastEnvironment Canada

April 7 will start off with a cloudy morning that will turn into a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

It might not be the sunny beach day you were hoping for — but at least it's not going to rain!

It might even feel like summer with this stunning weather forecast.

You will want to start getting your plans together to spend the day outside because finally the gloomy grey Vancouver weather will be over and you can enjoy some warmth.

Don't forget your SPF — the sun is sneaky and with warmer temperatures, the rays could be stronger than usual.

It will be the perfect weather to go check out all those gorgeous cherry blossom trees that have bloomed around the Vancouver area.

There's even a map that will show you exactly where all the best ones are.

The weather will be so great that it'll be a no-brainer to capture some Insta-worthy photo content.

Most importantly, just make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful spring weather forecast for this week.

