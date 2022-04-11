Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

bc weather

A Brutal Mix Of Thunderstorms & Snow Is Predicted To Hit Parts Of BC This Week

Even weather forecasters have described it as "odd".

Vancouver Editor
People walk through a snowstorm holding umbrellas. Right: Snowing in downtown Vancouver.

People walk through a snowstorm holding umbrellas. Right: Snowing in downtown Vancouver.

Peerayut Chanaium | Dreamstime, Capricornis | Dreamstime

Vancouver, and other parts of B.C., have been facing some strange weather — and it looks like it's going to continue throughout the week.

Metro Vancouver saw everything from thunder and hail to actual snow over the weekend, and people should prepare for more to come.

Considering the chilly weather is reaching low elevations, like the Lower Mainland, it's "rare" for this time of year, said The Weather Network in a news release.

Apparently, "Thundersnow" is even a thing now.

If you somehow missed the wintry weather, there will be more opportunities to see snow in B.C. this week — as soon as Monday.

"A fast-moving low-pressure system sliding into Washington and Oregon could trigger some snowfall for higher terrain on Vancouver Island come Monday morning," the release said.

Monday is supposed to be relatively okay for the Lower Mainland though, with Vancouver getting highs of 10C.

On Tuesday night though, even more snow is forecasted to hit.

"It’s usually difficult for snow to accumulate in the middle of April due to the higher sun angle, but snow lovers keep lucking out with these nighttime snowfalls," it added.

The release also warned of thunder and possible hail coming on Tuesday.

The Easter egg hunts this weekend might not be as enjoyable outdoors as they have been in the past years — but there is some hope.

The Weather Network said that temperatures are below-seasonal right now, but could "slowly climb to around seasonal in time for Easter weekend."

The weird weather could still continue after the long weekend, though. The release said that "occasional periods of unsettled conditions will continue into the following week."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

