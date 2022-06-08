A BC Transit Police Officer Went Viral For Handling An Anti-Masker & Got A Promotion (VIDEO)
He's thanking Reddit!
A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer went viral last year when a video of him dealing with an anti-masker surfaced online — now he's thanking his supporters on Reddit after landing a promotion.
The force took to Reddit on Monday to introduce Constable Peter Kwok as their new Media Relations Officer, posting a photo of him with a sign that read "thank you R/Vancouver."
"You were all extremely kind to him when a video of him dealing with an anti-masker went viral on Reddit," the force wrote. "So, for his first spokesperson task, he insisted on publicly thanking all of you wonderful people here on Reddit with a photo."
Kwok told Narcity that he's super grateful for this opportunity and "without the viral video, I may not have even considered this position."
Last year, Kwok was recorded while attempting to remove someone from public transit, who refused to wear a mask.
In the video, you can see Kwok speaking to a passenger, first asking them to put a mask on, before eventually asking them to leave the train when the person refuses.
Kwok stays calm throughout the dispute, and people on Reddit praised him for how he dealt with the difficult situation. In fact, the force said about 200 people took the time to email them showing appreciation for the work he was doing.
from vancouver
Although the passenger claims to have a medical exemption in the video, Kwok informs her it is "not valid anymore," and insists that she wear a mask.
The passenger continues to accuse Kwok of discriminating against her.
The video is 11 minutes long, and Kwok repeatedly asks the passenger to put on a mask or face covering. Eventually, Kwok tells the passenger that he would have to arrest her if she refuses to follow the rules.
The situation then escalates as the passenger yells, and Kwok attempts to arrest her.
"Please Miss, just cooperate please," Kwok says in the video.
Eventually, he was able to get the passenger off of the train and placed them under arrest.
"You're a disgusting human being," the passenger yells after being taken off the train.
The video of the intense situation was posted to Reddit, and now has over 12,300 comments and 81,200 points.
Many users in the comments supported the officer, and some even shared personal experiences that they have had with him.
The comments on the video are flooded with praise and admiration for the officer.
Of course, his first move in the new position was to thank Reddit.