People Are Sharing Why They Really Live In Vancouver 'Despite The Climbing Costs'
Alberta got roasted in the process. 😂
Everyone knows Vancouver, B.C. is one of the most expensive places in Canada, and actually the third least affordable housing market in the entire world.
Buying a home in Vancouver doesn't come cheap, rental prices are on the rise again, and don't even get locals started on the rising cost of gas. Combine it all together, and your wallet is definitely taking a hit — which is part of the reason why the living wage for Vancouver is higher than in the rest of the province.
So it begs the question — who in their right mind would choose to live there?
A Vancouver Reddit thread is coming through to answer that question, for anyone thinking about moving to Vancouver.
If you already live in the city, it will definitely make you appreciate everything you get for the steep price that you pay. After all, people are still choosing to live in the city, as it clearly has its benefits.
The views in Vancouver are undeniably stunning. On a clear day, you can see mountain peaks from basically everywhere in the city.
Apparently, it even beats out Toronto for some people willing to pay more if it benefits their own mental health.
Vancouver is super close to the U.S., so travelling is a whole lot easier and cheaper.
If you're not a fan of Canadian winters, Vancouver is as good as it's going to get.
Lots of people are super happy living in the beautiful spot, which is a unique mix of peaceful nature and bustling city life.
Some people even go as far as to say it's the best place they've lived in the country.
The SkyTrain got a few shout-outs, and not just because it had Seth Rogen as the voice before — although that was legendary.
One user said that they like the "weather, transit system, food, reputation, cleanliness."
The comparisons to Alberta were downright hilarious. Really though — who would want to live the cowboy life, when you can be a surfer bro instead?
No one was holding back on roasting Alberta — or criticizing the fashion choices there.
The Reddit thread was super heartwarming and showed off just how proud Vancouverites are of their city.