3 Young Women In BC Were Allegedly Assaulted & A Man Who Tried To Help Was Injured
"One of the victims did suffer an injury to her thumb after the suspect allegedly bit her."
One 20-year-old and two 18-year-old women were allegedly assaulted at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, and a bystander who tried to help them was injured. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, August 17, transit police responded to the Joyce SkyTrain Station after receiving a report of an assault.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Constable Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Narcity that the incident began when a man the three women didn't know allegedly started to record them on his phone, making the women feel uncomfortable.
While the details of the assault itself are still under investigation and have not been released yet, Steed added that one victim has an injured thumb after "the suspect allegedly bit her."
"The thumb remained intact, however, she did sustain significant damage to the nail bed," Steed added.
A 39-year-old male bystander stepped in to help the women and was also injured in the process.
Police did confirm that a suspect was arrested nearby. The suspect was taken to jail and has now been released while the investigation continues.
Steed added that transit police are "recommending four counts of assault charges" for the suspect.
Someone posted a photo of a man to Instagram with the caption, "This guy attacked my niece and her 2 girlfriends on the SkyTrain last night after he filmed and took pictures of them."
She also says in the caption that the man bit one woman's thumb and "punched my niece in the eye and pulled her shirt off."
In an update to the post, she said that the women "are traumatized however in good care of the medical community."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
If you or anyone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, you can consult support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.