canadian tiktok

A BC TikToker Shares 'Body Hacks' Including How To Make Smoke In Your Mouth & Stop Sweating

They aren't even the strangest ones either!

Screenshot from a TikTok video of @yomikez.

yomikez | TikTok

A TikToker from B.C. has shot to social media fame after making videos on body hacks, and some of them are super random.

Mike DeVries, from Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, is known as @yomikez on TikTok and he has gained 14.2 million likes and 396,300 followers on the platform.

He has found an interesting niche that people seem to love — life and body hacks. They vary from super helpful tips to random things that may come in handy some day.

In an email to Narcity, DeVries said that he is a student at Vancouver Island University, where he studies the trades for electrical work.

Although he now lives in B.C., he was actually born in Belgium and learned English when he moved to Ouagadougou in western Africa and attended an international school there.

After moving to Edmonton later on, he finally ended up on Vancouver Island, where he still lives now.

The 20-year-old student just started making TikTok videos as a way to test out his new phone, during the pandemic, but then loved it. He didn't get a ton of views until one day he had an idea — to share body hacks.

"I remembered that I know these little body tricks that I’ve learned over the years from living in different countries [...] I posted a video on how to make vapour with nothing but your mouth and it just blew up. It's capped at 16 million views but it’s still growing every day," he said.

@yomikez

#foryoupage #fyp #foryou #tiktok #thisjusthappened #viral #skills #fun #awesome #howto #shareyourplaylist #idknever #lonelychair

Now he shares a bunch of creative videos, with some pretty cool hacks.

In one video he tells people to wear two sweaters to bed, in order to stop sweating a lot throughout the day.

He even goes so far as to tell people a hack to "stop an erection," by flexing a muscle for one full minute.

Some are a bit more basic, like how to stop a headache.

@yomikez

#fyp #bodyhacks #lifehacks #headache #migraine #yomikez

On top of the interesting hacks he has for people's bodies, he also shares some life hacks.

@yomikez

#fyp #bodyhacks #lifehacks #psycology #whattodo #yomikez

He actually has more than one tip on how to sweat less — so if you have this issue, he's your go-to follow.

@yomikez

#fyp #bodyhacks #lifehacks #psychologyhacks #howto #edutok #yomikez

Some of the hacks are super handy and worth trying out.

@yomikez

Did you try the last one? #fyp #lifehacks #bodyhacks #howto #yomikez #cough #prank

He's super funny and entertaining to watch, so definitely worth a follow!

