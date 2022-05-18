A Breastfeeding BC Mom Saved Her Pet Goose From A Wild Eagle Attack & It's All On Video
She bolted out the door in her underwear.
A TikTok video captured a wild moment when a breastfeeding mother chased down an eagle who was trying to steal her pet goose.
The video of the incident was posted to TikTok on May 17 and has already gained over 922,300 views.
In the video, you can see the massive eagle swoop down, super close to a house. Next, you can hear a woman screaming, before the eagle snatches up the pet goose.
Suddenly a woman runs out of the house, in her underwear, while breastfeeding — in an attempt to save the pet goose. Luckily, the eagle dropped the goose while the mother was running toward it.
A TikTok account, @mikeylazic, posted the video on the whole situation, and captioned it: “Mama bear mid breastfeeding protecting her sweet Frankie."
@mikeylazic
We have lost 3 chickens in the last week from what I was told was eagles which I believed hawks were preying on them but watch Frankie (our female goose) get taken. Mama bear mid breast feeding protecting her sweet Frankie. Officially living at a zoo 🦅 #nature #geese #eagle #eagleattack #yyj #victoriabc #eagles #mamabear #geeseofinstagram #eaglesofinstagram #canadasnature #naturechannel
"We have lost 3 chickens in the last week from what I was told was eagles which I believed hawks were preying on them but watch Frankie (our female goose) get taken," it added.
There have been multiple updates about the goose, named Frankie — who is luckily now safe and sound thanks to the brave owner.
Frankie seems super happy, getting all the love and treats from her owners.
@mikeylazic
All the treats and love for our super star Frankie #frankiethegoose #goose #farm #victoria #yyj
The mother in the video has taken to her Instagram, @caitoaks, to also share some Frankie content.
"Thank you to everyone that has sent well wishes to Frankie. She is A-okay," she said in an Instagram story.
She is now calling Frankie her little "internet sensation," on her stories.
The funny little goose can now go on with her life, including all her quirky pet habits — like following her owner around all day and nipping at her butt for treats!
@mikeylazic
Follow @ caitoaks on #instagram for daily Frankie content — what do we think? This is Frankie’s tik tok now #victoria #frankiethegoose #goose #eagleattack
The owners have shown on social media the preventative measures that they are now taking, to hopefully stop the pesky eagle from attacking any more of their pets.