People Were Debating What The Worst Town In BC Is & It Got Super Heated

Time to give your two cents! 🔥

Vismax | Dreamstime, Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

A Reddit user sparked a huge debate by asking one of the most loaded questions: "What is the worst town/city in British Columbia?"

The thread attracted thousands of comments of people speaking up in support of their towns — or fighting against them.

Some were pretty exposing.

Harsh words.

Seems like even people from the U.S. agree Fort St. John is the worst.

Looks like people are lacking hometown pride in B.C.

Apparently, it's all about the town name.

There were some one-offs, but most actually do start with Fort, Port, or Prince. The person's father was wise.

Things got dark when someone brought Florida into the mix.

It was actually a popular comparison though.

From the looks of things, Fort St. John took the trophy for the worst.

