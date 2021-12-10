EN - News
People Were Debating What The Worst Town In BC Is & It Got Super Heated
Time to give your two cents! 🔥
14m
11s
A Reddit user sparked a huge debate by asking one of the most loaded questions: "What is the worst town/city in British Columbia?"
The thread attracted thousands of comments of people speaking up in support of their towns — or fighting against them.
Harsh words.
Seems like even people from the U.S. agree Fort St. John is the worst.
Looks like people are lacking hometown pride in B.C.
Apparently, it's all about the town name.
There were some one-offs, but most actually do start with Fort, Port, or Prince. The person's father was wise.
Things got dark when someone brought Florida into the mix.
It was actually a popular comparison though.
From the looks of things, Fort St. John took the trophy for the worst.
From Your Site Articles
- An American Shares These 5 Reasons Why Vancouver Is Better ... ›
- This BC City Was Rated The Soggiest In Canada & It's Not The Only ... ›
- This Town In The Boonies Of BC Has Some Of The Best Spots For ... ›
- People Are Arguing Over What Town Is The Best In BC & It's Actually Heartwarming To See - Narcity ›
- This Map Of Vancouver Shows How Long You're Expected To Live & It Varies By Almost 10 Years - Narcity ›
- Remembrance Day 2021 Events In Metro Vancouver Where You Can Pay Your Respects - Narcity ›
- People Are Sharing Why They Left Alberta To Move To BC & It Just Got Super Heated - Narcity ›
- Urban Dictionary Has These 7 Things To Say About BC & Just Look Away Now Vancouver - Narcity ›
- 5 Reasons Why Alberta Is Better Than BC & Not Everyone Will Agree - Narcity ›