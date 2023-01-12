6 Cities In BC & Alberta Were Named In The Top 25 Popular Places To Move To In Canada
Vancouver didn't make the cut!
Looks like people are packing up and heading West because five spots in B.C. and one in Alberta made the list of the most popular cities in Canada to move to in 2022.
This was actually a drop from the previous year when 11 cities across the two provinces made the annual list of the top 25 Canadian growth cities for 2022.
Nevertheless, B.C. still beat out lots of other Canadian provinces, and so did Alberta, even just with one city making the list.
In the ongoing debate of where the best place in Canada to live is, this gives the West Coast a bit of a leg up. Not too much though, because Ontario had 11 cities on the list — which is sure to make any West Coasters' blood boil.
U-Haul compiled its list of the top 25 Canadian growth cities for 2022, "according to the net gain (or loss) of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a province or city, versus departing from that province or city, in a calendar year."
The report said that "New Brunswick registered the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks of any province in 2022" while "Alberta tumbled down the rankings for 2022 with the greatest net outflow of do-it-yourself movers in one-way U-Haul trucks after being the top growth province of 2021."
Seems like Jason Kenny's campaign might have done the opposite of what it intended to.
In fifth place on the list was Kelowna, B.C. The Western cities following that were Chilliwack, B.C., Camrose, Alberta, Salmon Arm, B.C., Pentiction, B.C., and North Vancouver, B.C.
Delta, B.C. did get a shoutout for very nearly making the list but still seeing more arrivals than departures.
Here were Canada's top 25 most popular cities to move to last year:
1. Chatham, ON
2. Trois Rivieres, QC
3. Sarnia, ON
4. Quebec City, QC
5. Kelowna, BC
6. Sydney, NS
7. Greater Sudbury, ON
8. Brantford, ON
9. Montreal, QC
10. Chilliwack, BC
11. North Bay, ON
12. St. Thomas, ON
13. Belleville, ON
14. Saint John, NB
15. Strathroy-Caradoc, ON
16. Camrose, AB
17. Nepean, ON
18. Sherbrooke, QC
19. Salmon Arm, BC
20. Saint-Hubert, QC
21. Penticton, BC
22. Sault Ste. Marie, ON
23. North Vancouver, BC
24. Peterborough, ON
25. Fredericton, NB