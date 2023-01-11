11 Cities In Ontario Were Named Among The Top 25 Popular Places To Move To In Canada
These spots got a big boost 👇.
On Monday, U-Haul released its annual list of the top 25 Canadian growth cities for 2022, highlighting which Ontario spots were most appealing to movers during the year.
The rental company's growth index is based on the net gain or loss of one-way moving trucks arriving in a provincial area as opposed to those departing throughout the calendar year.
"Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across Canada and the U.S.," an excerpt from U-Haul's release adds.
Overall, the Canadian growth cities report featured 11 Ontario cities, many of which also ranked amongst the highest for net-gain markets. The areas are listed as follows:
- Chatham
- Sarnia
- Greater Sudbury
- Brantford
- North Bay
- St. Thomas
- Belleville
- Strathroy-Caradoc
- Nepean
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Peterborough
The list differed greatly from its 2022 counterpart. For example, Chatham, which now tops Canada's list of "growth cities," climbed a staggering 12 spots from last year's ranking.
The fluctuations also knocked North Bay, the province's number-one moving destination in 2021, down to number 11 on the list.
Another notable city was Newmarket, which, although not on the list, also recorded more arrivals than departures last year.
So, what's causing the population to boom in smaller cities in Ontario? Devin Mitchell, president of the U-Haul Company of Atlantic Canada, said, "I would bet most U-Haul relocations have one thing in common: cost. People are trying to find the most affordable places with the lowest cost of living while still being able to access the great outdoor amenities for which Canada is known."
U-Haul's listed destinations may have been the most popular. Still, according to a Resonance Consultancy study, none were worthy enough to rank amongst the best smaller cities in Ontario.
