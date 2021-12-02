Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Urban Dictionary Has These 7 Things To Say About BC & Just Look Away Now Vancouver

Sheesh, some of these were harsh!

Urban Dictionary Has These 7 Things To Say About BC & Just Look Away Now Vancouver
Ben Goode | Dreamstime, Vismax | Dreamstime

Urban Dictionary, known for its no-nonsense descriptions of people, places and phrases, has been popping up all over social media in the past couple of weeks — and B.C. did not escape.

For those who aren't familiar with the website, you type your search phrase in the search bar (just like Google) but the entries are submitted by members of the public and can be unflattering, to say the least.

Urban Dictionary defines itself as "a site where it's a challenge to find one subject where no one talks about sex," and "the ultimate site to procrastinate on," — which both sum up the website pretty accurately.

Although no real definitions await you on the site, it's pretty hilarious to scroll through. When you look up British Columbia, there are some pretty strong opinions.

Here are some things Urban Dictionary has to say about B.C., and you might want to stop reading if you love Vancouver.

British Columbia Is Defined By Weed Apparently

Definition: "The westernmost province in Canada. Home to the beautiful Vancouver, where you can live if you are a multi-millionaire or in the marijuana business. Not the capital, however, that's Victoria. Where you can live if you watch congress sessions for fun."

In a sentence: "My dealer lives in British Columbia."

I mean, not inaccurate? And who doesn't love weed more than Vancouver-born Seth Rogen!

And So Is Vancouver

Definition: "Canadian province with lots of weed"

In a sentence: "I smoked weed in Vancouver, British Columbia"

There seems to be a theme.

There Are Strong Opinions About Mission, BC

Definition: "A small town in Canada, which is proven to be the most useless place in Canada. With nothing to do, Mission is known as 'skid-nation' or 'boring'. Mission has absolutely nothing to do. It has 'Urban Planet' for a teenager clothing retreat. Considering that is the only place to get clothing for teenagers, Everyone owns everything from there. To close this negative argument, Mission is the worst city, ever. Sorrow and sympathy is sent to everyone whom lives there. Sucks to be you, suckers!"

In a sentence: "Sorry to the people of Mission, British Columbia."

Harsh words — similar to those used when people were comparing the worst towns in BC.

UBC Actually Doesn't Get Roasted

Definition: "The University of British Columbia, A.K.A. UBC, is perhaps in many terms the second best university in Canada. It is located in, of course, British Columbia."

In a sentence: "I plan to go to UBC."

I think that was the nicest thing I've read on this website. Except for those ones where a person defines their own name as something like "a beautiful girl."

University of Northern British Columbia Wasn't So Lucky

Definition: "A university located in Prince George, British Columbia. Known as UNBC and the University of No Better Choice."

In a sentence: "I want to go to the University of Northern British Columbia because I can't afford to live in Vancouver while going to school."

It all comes back to Vancouver's costs.

Vancouver vs Toronto

Definition: "A city that thinks it's better than Toronto, but really, really, really isn't. Toronto will always be the best city and Vancouver and other lame cities like Edminton and Calgary need to relax and stop being so god damn jealous!"

Not sure if I trust the opinion of someone who wrote "Edminton" instead of Edmonton.

BC Did Get Some Praise

Definition: "Only province in Canada that Americans find worthwhile to visit. Only province in Canada where it takes 30 minutes to get from the beaches to the snow capped mountains. Makes Americans wonder what the other Canadians are doing out in Alberta and Ontario. Locals like to show off by windsurfing and snowboarding in the same day, just because they can."

In a sentence: "American businessperson: 'Let's go up to British Columbia and buy a condo now before their prices jump another 25%.'"

Finally getting the appreciation it deserves.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles

Here Are 12 Things Urban Dictionary Has To Say About Ontario & Sheesh, It's A Little Rough

Leafs fans may want to sit down for this.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

In the past few weeks, the Urban Dictionary name trend has taken over social media by storm. If you haven't yet seen the trend on your Instagram stories, it's where people share the unofficial definition of their name and post it for the whole world to laugh along with them.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What The Urban Dictionary Name Trend Says About Cities In Canada & Yikes

You might not like this one, Toronto! 🙈

Alexander Demyanenko | Dreamstime, Ben Goode | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've been on social media over the past week or so, you'll have almost certainly seen the Urban Dictionary name trend that's taking over the internet.

Keep Reading Show less

All 13 Provinces And Territories In Canada Brutally Described By Urban Dictionary

Uh oh, Canada.
power97

Canada is one of the most interesting countries in the world. It's 13 provinces and territories contribute to its allure, with each one having a unique set of quirks that give the country substance and dimension.

It's common among Canadians to engage in a comparison of the different provinces and territories across the country. While debate is mostly carried out in a friendly and mature manner, sometimes it gets so heated that people get a little too carried away.

Keep Reading Show less

13 Ontario Universities Brutally Described By Urban Dictionary

The savagery...
twitter

Some say the best way to get to know a school's reputation is by referring to the stats and rankings it has managed to obtain over the years. While the numbers are indeed important, they can only get you so far - they aren't necessarily the best reflection of a school's campus culture or its degree of student satisfaction.

To get a more well-rounded perspective about a school, it helps to hear from the students themselves. Though, sometimes they take their opinions a little too far...

Keep Reading Show less