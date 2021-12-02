Urban Dictionary Has These 7 Things To Say About BC & Just Look Away Now Vancouver
Sheesh, some of these were harsh!
Urban Dictionary, known for its no-nonsense descriptions of people, places and phrases, has been popping up all over social media in the past couple of weeks — and B.C. did not escape.
For those who aren't familiar with the website, you type your search phrase in the search bar (just like Google) but the entries are submitted by members of the public and can be unflattering, to say the least.
Urban Dictionary defines itself as "a site where it's a challenge to find one subject where no one talks about sex," and "the ultimate site to procrastinate on," — which both sum up the website pretty accurately.
Although no real definitions await you on the site, it's pretty hilarious to scroll through. When you look up British Columbia, there are some pretty strong opinions.
Here are some things Urban Dictionary has to say about B.C., and you might want to stop reading if you love Vancouver.
British Columbia Is Defined By Weed Apparently
Definition: "The westernmost province in Canada. Home to the beautiful Vancouver, where you can live if you are a multi-millionaire or in the marijuana business. Not the capital, however, that's Victoria. Where you can live if you watch congress sessions for fun."
In a sentence: "My dealer lives in British Columbia."
I mean, not inaccurate? And who doesn't love weed more than Vancouver-born Seth Rogen!
And So Is Vancouver
Definition: "Canadian province with lots of weed"
In a sentence: "I smoked weed in Vancouver, British Columbia"
There seems to be a theme.
There Are Strong Opinions About Mission, BC
Definition: "A small town in Canada, which is proven to be the most useless place in Canada. With nothing to do, Mission is known as 'skid-nation' or 'boring'. Mission has absolutely nothing to do. It has 'Urban Planet' for a teenager clothing retreat. Considering that is the only place to get clothing for teenagers, Everyone owns everything from there. To close this negative argument, Mission is the worst city, ever. Sorrow and sympathy is sent to everyone whom lives there. Sucks to be you, suckers!"
In a sentence: "Sorry to the people of Mission, British Columbia."
Harsh words — similar to those used when people were comparing the worst towns in BC.
UBC Actually Doesn't Get Roasted
Definition: "The University of British Columbia, A.K.A. UBC, is perhaps in many terms the second best university in Canada. It is located in, of course, British Columbia."
In a sentence: "I plan to go to UBC."
I think that was the nicest thing I've read on this website. Except for those ones where a person defines their own name as something like "a beautiful girl."
University of Northern British Columbia Wasn't So Lucky
Definition: "A university located in Prince George, British Columbia. Known as UNBC and the University of No Better Choice."
In a sentence: "I want to go to the University of Northern British Columbia because I can't afford to live in Vancouver while going to school."
It all comes back to Vancouver's costs.
Vancouver vs Toronto
Definition: "A city that thinks it's better than Toronto, but really, really, really isn't. Toronto will always be the best city and Vancouver and other lame cities like Edminton and Calgary need to relax and stop being so god damn jealous!"
Not sure if I trust the opinion of someone who wrote "Edminton" instead of Edmonton.
BC Did Get Some Praise
Definition: "Only province in Canada that Americans find worthwhile to visit. Only province in Canada where it takes 30 minutes to get from the beaches to the snow capped mountains. Makes Americans wonder what the other Canadians are doing out in Alberta and Ontario. Locals like to show off by windsurfing and snowboarding in the same day, just because they can."
In a sentence: "American businessperson: 'Let's go up to British Columbia and buy a condo now before their prices jump another 25%.'"
Finally getting the appreciation it deserves.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.