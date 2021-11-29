Trending Tags

Here Are 12 Things Urban Dictionary Has To Say About Ontario & Sheesh, It's A Little Rough

Leafs fans may want to sit down for this.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

In the past few weeks, the Urban Dictionary name trend has taken over social media by storm. If you haven't yet seen the trend on your Instagram stories, it's where people share the unofficial definition of their name and post it for the whole world to laugh along with them.

These newly defined words aren't typically for the faint of heart (because usually they're filled to the brim with sass!). Naturally, we had to see what Urban Dictionary was saying about some of the most iconic things to the 6ix and Ontario. Whether it be a famous Ontario icon or landmark, some of the definitions really don't hold back.

Highway 401

Urban Dictionary

Anyone who's driven down the 401 will probably get a kick out of this one. This highway is so well-known for its smooth driving that people have even created memes about the road.

The Toronto Maple Leafs

Urban Dictionary

Sorry Maple Leafs fans, this one must hurt. To rub even more salt in the wound, this definition was created back in 2005, and well... not much has changed in the last 16 years now has it?

The CN Tower

Urban Dictionary

Who would have thought that the CN tower could double up as a massive weapon for Canada to use during a time of crisis? If this conspiracy theory rings true, then Toronto is in safe hands if the city's ever in some serious trouble.

Justin Bieber

Urban Dictionary

Apparently the CN tower isn't the only Ontarian that doubles up as a weapon. The beloved Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, is also apparently a "weapon of mass destruction" created in an attempt to overthrow the U.S.

Kyle Lowry

Urban Dictionary

While Kyle Lowry is no longer officially a player for the Raps, he will always be considered a Toronto icon (he even sees the 6ix as home). Urban Dictionary really covered Lowry's back(side) for their definition of him, too.

Drake

Urban Dictionary

This definition is filled with references to some of Drake's biggest tunes, though we don't really see the difference between a cell phone or an iPhone 7.

LCBO

Urban Dictionary

Someone took some civil liberties with what the LCBO actually means (which is the Liquor Control Board of Ontario). Who here calls the LCBO as the "loo-ke-bo"?

TTC

Urban Dictionary

The TTC is well known for its fairly consistent subway service suspensions for maintenance, but Toronto's traffic isn't always better off.

Mississauga

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary came for those who live in 'Sauga, but there's some truth to this one because Mississauga isn't actually in Toronto but rather in the GTA.

Toronto Mans

Urban Dictionary

While a Toronto Mans is a stereotype of your average guy in the 6ix, this definition really went in.

GTA

Urban Dictionary

The Greater Toronto Area can easily be mistaken for a popular video game, but sometimes the GTA really does feel like GTA.

Torontonian

Urban Dictionary

Toronto was recently ranked as one of the best cities to live in, so the bragging rights are kind of justified.

