Here Are 12 Things Urban Dictionary Has To Say About Ontario & Sheesh, It's A Little Rough
Leafs fans may want to sit down for this.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
In the past few weeks, the Urban Dictionary name trend has taken over social media by storm. If you haven't yet seen the trend on your Instagram stories, it's where people share the unofficial definition of their name and post it for the whole world to laugh along with them.
These newly defined words aren't typically for the faint of heart (because usually they're filled to the brim with sass!). Naturally, we had to see what Urban Dictionary was saying about some of the most iconic things to the 6ix and Ontario. Whether it be a famous Ontario icon or landmark, some of the definitions really don't hold back.
Highway 401
Anyone who's driven down the 401 will probably get a kick out of this one. This highway is so well-known for its smooth driving that people have even created memes about the road.
The Toronto Maple Leafs
Sorry Maple Leafs fans, this one must hurt. To rub even more salt in the wound, this definition was created back in 2005, and well... not much has changed in the last 16 years now has it?
The CN Tower
Who would have thought that the CN tower could double up as a massive weapon for Canada to use during a time of crisis? If this conspiracy theory rings true, then Toronto is in safe hands if the city's ever in some serious trouble.
Justin Bieber
Apparently the CN tower isn't the only Ontarian that doubles up as a weapon. The beloved Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, is also apparently a "weapon of mass destruction" created in an attempt to overthrow the U.S.
Kyle Lowry
While Kyle Lowry is no longer officially a player for the Raps, he will always be considered a Toronto icon (he even sees the 6ix as home). Urban Dictionary really covered Lowry's back(side) for their definition of him, too.
Drake
This definition is filled with references to some of Drake's biggest tunes, though we don't really see the difference between a cell phone or an iPhone 7.
LCBO
Someone took some civil liberties with what the LCBO actually means (which is the Liquor Control Board of Ontario). Who here calls the LCBO as the "loo-ke-bo"?
TTC
The TTC is well known for its fairly consistent subway service suspensions for maintenance, but Toronto's traffic isn't always better off.
Mississauga
Urban Dictionary came for those who live in 'Sauga, but there's some truth to this one because Mississauga isn't actually in Toronto but rather in the GTA.
Toronto Mans
While a Toronto Mans is a stereotype of your average guy in the 6ix, this definition really went in.
GTA
The Greater Toronto Area can easily be mistaken for a popular video game, but sometimes the GTA really does feel like GTA.
Torontonian
Toronto was recently ranked as one of the best cities to live in, so the bragging rights are kind of justified.