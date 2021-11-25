Here's What The Urban Dictionary Name Trend Says About Cities In Canada & Yikes
You might not like this one, Toronto! 🙈
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
If you've been on social media over the past week or so, you'll have almost certainly seen the Urban Dictionary name trend that's taking over the internet.
For those who haven't it's pretty simple, you type your name into the Urban Dictionary website and are given an unofficial meaning. Sometimes they're flattering … sometimes they're absolutely not!
In the case of Canada's cities, they're almost always not.
We looked up some of the site's most hilarious (and ouch-worthy) digs at spots in Canada and almost everyone is getting roasted. Eek!
It's worth noting that while (for the most part) definitions on Urban Dictionary are light-hearted and fun, they are submitted by members of the public and can occasionally be a little too offensive or mean. Research with caution!
Toronto
While Urban Dictionary has plenty of pleasant definitions for "Toronto," naturally, they're not all nice.
Some people argue that it's overrated as a city and that the Toronto Maple Leafs "suck" as an NHL team. Eek!
Ottawa
At least there's a compliment in with this insult. Regardless of how hard people actually do work in the city, there are no arguments when it comes to BeaverTails. Yum!
Quebec
Perfect poutine and underage drinking … is that you, Quebec?
Vancouver
It's fair to say that property costs here are sky-high, so we may have to allow this one. Sorry, Vancouver!
Montreal
Known by some as one of the most European-looking cities in Canada, apparently others remember it for the cigarettes and comedians. Who knew?
Calgary
Somehow this definition of Calgary roasts Edmonton and Toronto simultaneously instead. Oops!
Edmonton
There is so much to unpack here, it's hard to know where to start. Edmonton weather can be "quite weird" though, although we're not going to comment on the hockey team.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
