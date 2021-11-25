Trending Tags

Here's What The Urban Dictionary Name Trend Says About Cities In Canada & Yikes

You might not like this one, Toronto! 🙈

Alexander Demyanenko | Dreamstime, Ben Goode | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've been on social media over the past week or so, you'll have almost certainly seen the Urban Dictionary name trend that's taking over the internet.

For those who haven't it's pretty simple, you type your name into the Urban Dictionary website and are given an unofficial meaning. Sometimes they're flattering … sometimes they're absolutely not!

In the case of Canada's cities, they're almost always not.

We looked up some of the site's most hilarious (and ouch-worthy) digs at spots in Canada and almost everyone is getting roasted. Eek!

It's worth noting that while (for the most part) definitions on Urban Dictionary are light-hearted and fun, they are submitted by members of the public and can occasionally be a little too offensive or mean. Research with caution!

Toronto

Urban Dictionary

While Urban Dictionary has plenty of pleasant definitions for "Toronto," naturally, they're not all nice.

Some people argue that it's overrated as a city and that the Toronto Maple Leafs "suck" as an NHL team. Eek!

See more definitions

Ottawa

Urban Dictionary

At least there's a compliment in with this insult. Regardless of how hard people actually do work in the city, there are no arguments when it comes to BeaverTails. Yum!

See more definitions

Quebec

Urban Dictionary

Perfect poutine and underage drinking … is that you, Quebec?

See more definitions

Vancouver

Urban Dictionary

It's fair to say that property costs here are sky-high, so we may have to allow this one. Sorry, Vancouver!

See more definitions

Montreal

Urban Dictionary

Known by some as one of the most European-looking cities in Canada, apparently others remember it for the cigarettes and comedians. Who knew?

See more definitions

Calgary

Urban Dictionary

Somehow this definition of Calgary roasts Edmonton and Toronto simultaneously instead. Oops!

See more definitions

Edmonton

Urban Dictionary

There is so much to unpack here, it's hard to know where to start. Edmonton weather can be "quite weird" though, although we're not going to comment on the hockey team.

See more definitions

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

