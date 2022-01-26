Trending Tags

People In Vancouver Say They're 'Scared' After A Spike In Random Attacks

"I've never felt as scared as I feel now."

Vancouver Staff Writer
Jackbluee | Dreamstime, Dreammediapeel | Dreamstime

Some people in Vancouver, B.C. are talking about the random stranger attacks that have been happening lately, and many are saying they're scared.

After several recent attacks, someone took to Reddit to hear about people's experiences in Vancouver.

There is no holding back in this thread — people are sharing how they really feel.

In the thread, a Redditor said they have lived in Vancouver for three years and is concerned now, especially after the recent Tim Hortons attack.

"I've never felt as scared as I feel now with the random attacks on people that have been happening lately," the user said.

Vancouver Police Department even posted a video of the attack on Twitter, and referred to it as "another unprovoked stranger attack."

On Wednesday, Vancouver Police released an update informing the public that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the stabbing at Tim Hortons.

There was also a random attack on the street on New Year's Eve, and two women were recently chased by a stranger, according to the Vancouver Police.

These random stranger attacks have hit a little too close to home for some Vancouverites.

The Reddit thread has a lot of suggestions with input on how to make Vancouver a safer city.

from vancouver

Another user suggested that more support for mental illness could be put in place. Many people seem to be agreeing with this opinion.

from vancouver

Some think the way crime is handled in B.C. is too light.

from vancouver

Other people are even moving, because of safety concerns.

from vancouver

There are plenty of different stories being shared, and insight into where people feel safe.

from vancouver

The SkyTrain seems to be a theme.

from vancouver

There are some calls for a little backup in the city.

from vancouver

Unfortunately, he might not show up.

from vancouver

Some are warning that there are greater risks than crime in the city, adding, "More likely to get hit by a typical terrible Vancouver driver."

