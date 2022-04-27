A Gucci Store In Vancouver Was Robbed & Police Just Released Security Video Of The Suspects
$20,000 of merchandise was stolen.
Two suspects robbed a Gucci store in Downtown Vancouver, and police just released video footage of the incident.
The suspects used bear spray on a staff member at the luxury store, and then stole $20,000 worth of Gucci merchandise in a matter of seconds.
Police said that the incident occurred last fall, but they released the footage now in hopes of identifying the "violent suspects."
The Gucci store, located near Thurlow St., and Alberni St., was robbed at about 7 p.m. on December 9, 2021.
In the video, you can see two people enter the store, spraying a staff member with bear spray at the door. Other staff members quickly left the area, as the suspects entered further.
The video then shows the two suspects ransacking the store — throwing merchandise from the shelves and putting it into bags.
#VPDNews: Vancouver Police have released security video of a take-over-style robbery at a downtown retailer last fall, and ask anyone who knows the violent suspects to call police.\n\nMedia Release: https://bit.ly/3ydRkht\u00a0pic.twitter.com/t9uL3VQl7A— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1651080933
The suspects then left the store quickly, and the video shows them walking down a street with the stolen merchandise. The video shows the faces of the suspects.
"The 33-year-old security guard was completely incapacitated by the attack, and fled out an emergency exit to hide in a stairwell with three other employees until the robbers left. They were treated by paramedics after the robbery," police said.
Constable Tania Visintin said that even though "the suspects wore masks during the robbery, they removed their disguises after fleeing the store and their faces were caught on a nearby security camera."
"We know someone out there will know who these men are," Visintin added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.