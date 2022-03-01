Editions

This Map Shows Crimes That Are Happening In Vancouver & It's Pretty Terrifying

You can really see what's happening in your neighbourhood.

Police car with lights on, right, a screenshot of the GeoDASH Crime Map in Vancouver, B.C.

Mike2focus | Dreamstime, GeoDASH Crime Map | Vancouver Police Department

If you have ever wondered how much crime is happening in your neighbourhood, there is an answer — but it might be bone-chilling to see.

There's a map that actually lets you see the crime in Vancouver, B.C. that has happened in the past week. It was created by the Vancouver Police Department, and it's called GeoDASH Map.

The police website said that it's "an interactive mapping tool to pinpoint where crime is happening in the city."

You can look up your specific neighbourhood, and see what kind of crime is happening and where. This is super helpful, so you can take some extra precautions if needed.

A screenshot of the GeoDASH Crime Map in Vancouver, B.C.GeoDASH Crime Map | Vancouver Police Department

The crime incidents are categorized into one of 11 different groups.

The types of crimes are: Commercial Break and Enter, Residential Break and Enter, Homicide, Mischief, Offence Against a Person, Other Theft (including the theft of personal items), Theft from Vehicle, Theft of Bicycle, Theft of Vehicle, Vehicle Collision or Pedestrian Struck (with Fatality), and Vehicle Collision or Pedestrian Struck (with injury).

You can pinpoint exactly where the crime happened, and it shows crimes from the past seven days. The map is updated during the week, Monday to Friday, in order to show the most recent crimes.

You can zoom in on some areas, like Downtown Vancouver, or even enter an address.

A screenshot of the GeoDASH Crime Map in Vancouver, B.C., zoomed in on Downtown. GeoDASH Crime Map | Vancouver Police Department

It's important not to rely on this map completely though. The VDP website said that the information provided on the map "does not reflect the total number of calls or complaints made."

There are also some crimes that don't fall into the map's categories, and so are not displayed. Because of this, the map doesn't guarantee to show the full picture of safety in an area.

