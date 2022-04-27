2 BC Men In A New List Of Canada's Most Wanted & There's Huge Rewards For Information
Police say one of the men may be "armed and dangerous."
Two B.C. men have been included on Canada's most wanted fugitives list, and one of them ranked second — Gene Karl Lahrkamp.
The reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Lahrkamp is up to $100,000.
The Bolo Program is working with police organizations like the RCMP to find and arrest Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals. They outline what the suspect is wanted for, and allow people to submit anonymous tips.
Lahrkamp is connected to an international murder, and the other B.C. fugitive — named John Norman Mackenzie — escaped from prison.
Gene Karl Lahrkamp
The Bolo Program warned people not to approach Lahrkamp as he may be "armed and dangerous."
Lahrkamp is wanted in connection to the murder of a former Canadian resident and “UN” Gang member, named Jimi Sandhu. The Bolo website said that Sandhu was killed in Thailand on February 5.
His gang is allegedly one of the groups involved in a violent on-going conflict in the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia.
He was deported back to India in 2016 for 'serious criminality,'" the website said.
Sandhu was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds, and the investigation found that he was targeted by "two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days following the murder," it added.
Now, Lahrkamp is wanted for murder by the RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), on behalf of the Thai authorities.
His last known address was in Trail, B.C., and police believe that he might still be in the province.
John Norman Mackenzie
John Norman Mackenzie ranked 21 on Canada's most-wanted list and is also from B.C.
Mackenzie escaped the Correctional Service of Canada’s Mission Institution in B.C. on August 7, 2018.
The Bolo Project said that he was serving a life sentence at the prison for "numerous convictions, including second degree murder and armed robbery."
He was last seen in Mission, B.C., and is now wanted for being unlawfully at large.