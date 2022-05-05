An Inmate & Prison Guard With A 'Special Relationship' Are On The Run After A Jail Escape
He was serving 75 years for violent crimes 👀
A violent offender and a prison guard are now on the run from the law in the U.S., after their jailhouse "relationship" sprang into a full-blown fugitive story.
Thirty-eight-year-old Casey White, a towering six-foot-nine murder suspect, is wanted on a warrant in Alabama after slipping out of custody on Friday, April 29.
U.S. Marshals are also looking for Vicky White, 56, on the suspicion that she helped him escape. White worked for the sheriff's office but April 29 was her last day of work and she was preparing to retire, the sheriff's office told NBC News. She also sold her home a month earlier and bought a car that's believed to be their getaway vehicle, U.S. Marshals say.
The two Whites are not related, but authorities say it's pretty clear they’ve got a thing for each other.
"I think all of our employees and myself included were really hoping that she did not participate in this willingly. But all indications are that she absolutely did," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told ABC’s Good Morning America.
Casey White was already serving a 75-year sentence for what U.S. Marshals described as a "crime spree" in 2015, and he was awaiting trial after confessing to a separate "brutal" murder.
But Singleton says Casey White and the prison guard, Vicky White, became close over the last few years, and it was no secret to others at the county jail.
Singleton told local broadcaster WAFF that the two had a “special relationship” while Casey White was in custody. He said he has no information about “physical contact,” but he did get “special treatment” thanks to her.
“There was obviously a relationship there,” he said.
Casey White escaped from custody on Friday, April 29, and Vicky disappeared at the same time.
The sheriff's office has since released video of Vicky taking Casey to a patrol car outside the prison on the day of the escape.
Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information that leads them to Casey White, who is said to be armed and dangerous. They're also offering $5,000 for leads on Vicky White, who is accused of aiding a prisoner's escape.