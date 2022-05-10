A Prisoner-Guard Manhunt Ended With Her Death & Police Say He'll 'Never See The Light Of Day'
They caught them after a wild car chase.
The hunt for an escaped Alabama prisoner and his guard is over after police caught up to them in a wild car chase that ended with her death.
Prisoner Casey White, 38, and correctional officer Vicky White, 56, spent 11 days on the run from U.S. Marshals after she allegedly helped him escape from prison on April 29. Authorities said the two Whites, who are not related, had a "special" and likely romantic relationship.
The manhunt ended on Monday when police caught up to the pair in their car and the vehicle flipped over into a ditch. Vicky was found dead in the car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Casey was recaptured.
Authorities tracked the duo to Indiana after a tip from the public, Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County said, according to CNN.
"We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again," said Singleton.
Officers spotted Vicky White leaving a hotel wearing a wig and entering a car with Casey before driving off, said U.S. Marshal Matt Keely.
Police tracked the escaped pair until a car chase ensued, which ended after an officer rammed their car into the couple's vehicle. The impact caused their car to flip and rollover.
Casey was pulled out of the driver's seat alive and he was arrested at the scene, police said. Vicky appeared to have died by suicide, officials said.
When Casey was removed from the car, he allegedly asked the authorities to help his "wife," reported BBC.
Police say they found a gun in the vehicle and that Casey told them he did not shoot Vicky.
A video posted on Twitter shows the aftermath of the car chase, and police and fire trucks can be seen swarming the site.
Someone in the video can be heard saying "they flipped the f*cking car bro."
Vicky White had been working for the sheriff's office and was a guard at the jail where Casey White was held. Authorities say she was preparing to retire and her last day of work was the day Casey White got out.
Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes including burglary, vehicle theft and a police chase and was awaiting trial for murder charges, reported CNN.
Vicky's coworkers and family are left stunned by everything that has unfolded in recent weeks.
Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, said he was shocked by how things ended with Vicky White, who worked for the police for many years. "I would have trusted Vicky with my life. I really mean it," Connolly said.
"If we needed something from the jail, she was our go-to person, solid employee. That's why it's so shocking."
Casey White is facing additional charges in connection with the escape.