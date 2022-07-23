A 'Dangerous' Man Escaped From A BC Prison & Police Said He's Using His Connections 'To Flee'
Two other men helped him escape and police are looking for them too.
An inmate who is described as "dangerous" has escaped from a B.C. prison and it's believed he's using connections "to flee," according to police.
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil and asking the public to help find the escaped inmate who is "unlawfully at large."
On July 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. local time, Coquitlam RCMP was advised by staff of the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C. that an inmate had escaped from custody.
Alkhalil left in a white Econoline van with two other people who were either posing or employed as contractors.
The van left the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre at about 6:48 p.m. local time and then travelled westbound on Kingsway Avenue.
Alkhalil is described as a 35-year-old Middle Eastern man with short black hair and brown eyes who is 5 foot 10 and 166 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and a high-visibility vest.
Alkhalil is "considered dangerous" and police said to not approach him but call 911 "immediately" instead.
Coquitlam RCMP also released information about two suspects that helped Alkhalil escape from the North Fraser Pre-Trial Centre.
The first suspect is described as a caucasian man who is seemingly in his thirties. He is bald with a narrow face, arched eyebrows and a slightly crooked nose.
The second suspect is described as a caucasian man who also appears to be in his thirties. He is bald and has an oval face, light eyebrows and close-set eyes.
Suspects who police said helped Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil escape from prison.Coquitlam RCMP
"All three men are facing serious charges. If you see them, call 911 immediately," Coquitlam RCMP Constable Deanna Law said.
The suspects were also last seen wearing high-visibility vests but it's expected that they, along with the escaped inmate, have changed their clothes.
Police have tentatively identified the two suspects and based on that information, it's "more important than ever" for Alkhalil to be found.
"It appears that there is a strong international connection that crosses Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia," Coquitlam RCMP said.
It's also believed that he's "trying to flee by using his connections" across North America and overseas.
According to CityNews, Alkhalil was found guilty of planning a murder that happened at a patio in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood back in 2012. He received a life sentence without parole for 25 years.
Coquitlam RCMP said that a Canada-wide arrest warrant along with an Interpol Red Notice is being prepared.